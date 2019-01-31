Advantage Solutions Appointed as North American Sales Agency of Record for McCormick & Company, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantage Solutions (Advantage) has been appointed as the McCormick & Company, Inc. (NYSE: MKC) North American sales agency of record across the majority of their U.S. and Canadian business.

Advantage is a leading North American provider of business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, with a suite of technology-enabled services that includes headquarter sales representation, business intelligence, merchandising, and marketing solutions from the top-ranked promotions and experiential agency in the U.S. for five consecutive years according to Ad Age.

Advantage will provide outsourced headquarter sales, analytics, and retail merchandising services for McCormick at designated retailers across the grocery, natural/specialty, convenience, and military channels throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited to partner with Advantage, whose ability to help clients win in all economic conditions has provided them with very solid growth and the ability to attract and retain the very best talent,” said Bill Simon, Vice President of U.S. Consumer Products Sales. “It’s also enabled them to make key investments in specialized coverage, in-market resources, and new omnichannel and technology solutions, which have further differentiated their services to deliver better client outcomes. This will be key to our long-term success and we are delighted to have a growth-focused partner to work with us to build our business.”

“We are honored for this opportunity to work with McCormick, having long admired its team, vision, and business playing in advantaged categories with leading brands,” said Tanya Domier, Advantage CEO. “It’s striking to see the parallels between our two companies, from our similar histories of high performance and accelerated growth to our commitments to developing passionate, creative, empowered people. McCormick’s commitment to innovation make them an ideal Advantage client – one that will benefit greatly from our customized solutions, proactive approach to managing brands, and expanded strategic capabilities. We look forward to taking their business to new heights.”

Advantage will formally begin representing McCormick on February 13, 2019.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.4 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s customizable and technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions -- including headquarter sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, and a full suite of marketing services -- are designed to help manufacturers and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales, and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Advantage has offices throughout the United States and Canada and maintains a platform in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe through which it can service global needs of multi-national manufacturers.

For more information, please visit www.advantagesolutions.net.