Cheddar and Brave Partner to Offer Premium Cheddar Content to Brave Browser Users

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheddar, the leading post-cable news, media, and entertainment company, and Brave Software, an innovative privacy browser combined with a blockchain-based digital advertising platform, announced today that they are partnering to provide free subscriptions to premium Cheddar content for users of the Brave browser. Brave has committed to funding hundreds of thousands of Brave users to take advantage of the premium Cheddar subscription.

Starting today, Brave browser users will automatically receive access to premium Cheddar content for 3 months, namely live feeds to the Cheddar Business and Cheddar News channels on Cheddar.com. To take advantage of this offer, new users can head to Brave.com/download to download the browser, and existing users can visit Cheddar.com. The Brave browser will automatically be recognized and the live Cheddar feeds will be unlocked.

“Cheddar viewers are obsessed with crypto; we even have a show dedicated to it - The Crypto Craze. The idea of unlocking our premium feeds for Brave users via crypto funding, with no sign-up, seemed like a natural way to engage a passionate community that will no doubt enjoy our content,” said Jon Steinberg, founder and CEO of Cheddar.

“We’re excited to work with Cheddar to enable Brave users to seamlessly access premium Cheddar content,” said Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave. “Our platform reconnects users and publishers without compromising privacy, and access to premium content is one of the key ways to grow our audiences.”

The Brave browser currently has 5.5 million monthly active users and is available on desktop (macOS, Windows, Linux) as well as mobile (Android and iOS). The Brave browser loads major news sites 2 to 8 times faster than Chrome/Safari on mobile and 2 times faster than Chrome on desktop. It also features Brave Rewards, an anonymous donation system that lets users support their favorite content creators with Basic Attention Tokens (BAT).

Cheddar is also a Verified publisher on the BAT platform. This enables any Brave desktop user to contribute BAT to Cheddar with tips or automatic contributions, via the integrated Brave Rewards in the browser.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar, a business news network covering the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar Big News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general news and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, its street level studio in the glass corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.

About Brave Software

Brave Software’s fast, privacy-oriented browser, combined with its blockchain-based digital advertising platform, is resetting the web for users, publishers and advertisers. Users get a better, less cluttered and speedier web experience, publishers increase their revenue share, and advertisers receive better conversion. Brave’s micropayments and forthcoming opt-in anonymous ads provide a new way forward for publishers. The Brave solution is a win-win for everyone who has a stake in the open Web and who is weary of giving up privacy and revenue to the ad-tech intermediaries. Brave Software was co-founded by Brendan Eich, creator of JavaScript and co-founder of Mozilla, and Brian Bondy, formerly of Khan Academy and Mozilla.