City of El Paso, Texas Makes the Change to T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of El Paso, Texas has chosen T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) to provide 1,350 voice and data lines for city employees, deployed across 26 city departments ranging from Planning and Inspections to International Bridges. The Un-carrier earned El Paso’s business with a combination of simple, cost-effective rate plans, a rock solid 4G LTE network that meets the demands of the city’s highly mobile workforce, and truly exceptional Customer Care.

“What we’ve done with the City of El Paso is a great example of what T-Mobile is doing with businesses and government organizations all over the nation,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. “We’re finding and fixing pain points for consumers and enterprises - both public and private sector - alike.”

The City of El Paso is already a hub for transportation, manufacturing and tourism in the region, and the city has ambitious long-term goals to create a sustainable economy and a safe and secure environment boasting exceptional recreational, cultural and educational amenities for locals and visitors alike. Positioned right along the U.S. border with Mexico, many of the city’s residents and employees regularly travel to the neighboring city of Ciudad Juarez.

Before switching to T-Mobile, this border location resulted in wireless plan changes and additional roaming costs, which had to be absorbed by the city and its taxpayers. Now that they’re with the Un-carrier, city employees no longer have to worry about overages or hidden fees thanks to Mobile Without Borders, which offers unlimited talk, text and data in Mexico and Canada. This simple change alone is expected to reduce El Paso’s wireless costs by as much as 20 percent.

“Every department in El Paso does its part to turn the city’s long-term vision into reality,” said Enrique Martinez Jr., City of El Paso Director for the Department of Information Technology. “The IT team provides city employees with the best tools to ensure they remain connected and productive while delivering services for our community. T-Mobile partnered with us to offer a range of phones and standardized rate plans that meet our operational service goals. The cost savings, efficient delivery process, and rapid activation were key factors in our decision for the switch to T-Mobile.”

Before making the switch, several city departments were chosen to put T-Mobile’s network through rigorous testing that evaluated the network performance under various loads. Many of the city’s departments use specialized mobile apps that manage code enforcement, health inspections, planning and more, so it was vital to get real-world feedback about the usability of these critical tools in the field. Since deploying the pilot program, not a single issue of service degradation has been reported.

“T-Mobile has really gone above and beyond with the level of engagement across various parts of our organization, ensuring that we have clear and transparent understanding of not only our rate plans but also how the entire transition would progress,” continued Martinez. “The on-site support and real-time customer service have been incredibly helpful, and the reliability of T-Mobile’s network means that we can continue delivering outstanding services through our mobile devices.”

In Canada/Mexico, up to 5GB high-speed data then unlimited data at up to 128 kbps. Not for extended international use. Unlimited talk & text for direct comm. between 2 people. Savings may vary; number of lines, amount of international roaming, and prior costs of service determine savings based on use of Mobile Without Borders.

