St George’s University, Grenada, signs Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--St George’s University (SGU), the international medical school on the Caribbean island of Grenada, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. The MOU recognizes the benefits of mutual cooperation, and both institutions will now explore potential educational collaboration in medical related studies. As part of the agreement, SGU will be listed on the Government of Fujairah’s website as a recognized education provider, meaning SGU can now accept students from the Emirate of Fujairah.

The agreement, which is now in effect, expresses the commitment of both parties to increase access for the Government of Fujairah’s students to a US postsecondary education through SGU. The MOU further strengthens SGU’s relationship with the UAE, following last year’s announcement that the Ministry of Education had recognized the university’s MD degree programme.

“I am pleased that students in Fujairah will now have the option of studying at St George’s University in Grenada where they will receive a top international medical education,” said Dr G Richard Olds, President of SGU. “The University will also benefit, increasing the diversity and breadth of experience of our student body.”

Adding his remarks, Mohamed Khalifa Alzyoudi, Employee Affairs Director, Government of Fujairah, said: “SGU is a world-leading institution, and I am very happy that our students will now have the opportunity to study medicine at their campus in Grenada. This MOU marks the beginning of a fruitful relationship, and I look forward to working with SGU to further our collaboration in the near future.”

St. George’s University School of Medicine is one of the largest in the world, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries. Key to the university’s success has been developing enthusiasm in students to practice medicine in their home countries, often in areas where physician numbers are low. Approximately 1% of all practicing doctors in the USA are graduates of St George’s University, with that figure rising to around 15% in Trinidad and Tobago, and 20% in Botswana.

About St. George’s University

St George’s University is a centre of international education, drawing students and faculty from over 140 countries to the island of Grenada, West Indies. St. George’s is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

The University has contributed over 18,000 physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals who are practicing across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities.

About Fujairah

Fujairah holds a unique position in the UAE. It is the only emirate that lies on the eastern side of the UAE, along the Gulf of Oman, while other six emirates are along the Arabian Gulf. The Emirate derives its name from a spring of water located beneath one of the mountains.

Education is a top priority for building the future and ensuring sustained prosperity in the Emirate of Fujairah. The Emirate of Fujairah is proud to have one of the best high school passing rates in the Middle East, and the highest in the UAE. The Emirate offers a superior learning environment with excellent schools and leading academic institutions and training facilities offering a range of options, including childhood education and career development.