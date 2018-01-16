Edison Research and Triton Digital Expand the Infinite Dial Study to Canada

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio industry, along with Edison Research, a leading provider of survey research in the U.S., announced today the expansion of the long-running and influential study of consumer adoption of digital media, The Infinite Dial, to Canada. The study, currently being fielded using a telephone survey representative of all Canadians, will provide a comprehensive look at the digital media consumption habits of Canadian consumers, including time spent with digital audio, podcasts, smart speakers, social media, video, mobile, and more.

With digital advertising budgets on the rise, the demand for reputable consumption data is at an all-time high. The Infinite Dial is one of the most cited and highly-regarded studies on digital media usage, and has been tracking Americans’ use of audio since 1998. Edison Research and Triton Digital expanded the study outside of the U.S. for the first time last year, with the unveiling of Infinite Dial Australia in June. Both companies look forward to further expanding the survey to Canada this year.

“The Infinite Dial studies explore the penetration of online audio and other digital media in a way that no other study does,” said Tom Webster, Senior Vice President of Edison Research. “A wide audience across the world, including broadcasters, ad agencies, and the financial community at large, have come to rely on the insights that the Infinite Dial provides year after year. With data derived using the highest-quality research standards, we are proud to be expanding our insights to Canada in 2018, in addition to our parallel work in the U.S. and Australia.”

“As reported by eMarketer, mobile ad spend in Canada is predicted to reach $4 Billion in 2018, which is creating an enormous opportunity for mobile-first advertising channels such as digital audio,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “We are pleased to partner with Edison to bring the powerful insights of the Infinite Dial study to Canadian broadcasters, podcasters, and advertising agencies alike to help inform their digital audio strategies for 2018 and beyond.”

The full results of the Infinite Dial Canada study will be made available in both a free online webinar and as a downloadable report. Edison Research and Triton Digital will reveal the results of the Infinite Dial Canada study on April 4, 2018.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton Digital provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton Digital powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the only MRC-accredited audience measurement service that makes it easy for advertisers and brands to determine the best destination and time to reach their target audiences. Through unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton Digital remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Edison Research

Edison Research (http://www.edisonresearch.com) conducts survey research and provides strategic information to a broad array of clients, including Activision, AMC Theatres, Disney, Dolby Laboratories, Google, Gulf News, the U.S. International Broadcasting Bureau, Pandora, Samsung, Siemens, Sony, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Time Warner and Yahoo. Edison Research works with many of the largest American radio ownership groups, including Bonneville, Emmis, Entercom, CBS Radio and Radio One. Another specialty for Edison is its work for media companies throughout the world, conducting research in North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Edison Research is the sole provider of election exit poll data for the National Election Pool comprised of ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, NBC and the Associated Press. Edison is also the leading provider of consumer exit polling and has conducted face-to-face research in almost every imaginable venue.