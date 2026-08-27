Bitdefender Named Executive Partner of prpl Summit 2026 in Vienna

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The prpl Foundation is pleased to announce that Bitdefender has been named the Executive Partner for the prpl Summit 2026, the premier sponsorship position for the industry’s flagship event focused on open-source, carrier-grade CPE.

"Cybersecurity is emerging as a foundational requirement for every service provider deployment and every device manufacturer." -- Dr. Leonard Dauphinee, President, prpl Foundation Share

The prpl Summit 2026 will take place in Vienna from October 12–13, 2026, bringing together a global ecosystem of service providers, OEMs, silicon vendors, and software developers. The event spans two distinct programs: a Business Day at the historic Palais Auersperg and a members-only Technical Day dedicated to deep-dive engineering collaboration.

This year's Summit is themed Innovate. Scale. Deploy. – a throughline reflecting where the prpl ecosystem stands as its members move from open-source innovation toward operator-scale deployment. During the Business Day, attendees will experience innovative prpl-based demos from across the ecosystem and get an overview of the year's main achievements, while sessions on both days address the key topics facing the industry.

As the Executive Partner of the 2026 edition, Bitdefender will have an event-wide presence, reinforcing its role as a leader in home network protection and standardized, open-source security platforms.

“Becoming Executive Partner of prpl Summit 2026 is a natural step for Bitdefender,” said Florin Vîrlan, Senior Vice President, Engineering, CSG, Bitdefender. “As pioneers in CPE security and early members of the prpl Foundation, we’ve long believed that the future of home network protection relies on open, standardized platforms. We were among the first providers to develop and commercially launch a security solution running on prpl, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to making robust protection more accessible to users, ISPs, and manufacturers alike.”

“We are delighted to feature Bitdefender as our Executive Partner for this year’s Summit,” said Dr. Leonard Dauphinee, President of the prpl Foundation. “As connected devices become increasingly intelligent, software-defined, and AI-enabled, cybersecurity is emerging as a foundational requirement for every service provider deployment and every device manufacturer. We look forward to working with the Bitdefender team to showcase innovative approaches to securing the next generation of connected platforms, and to bring our global prpl community together on AI and resilience.”

For more information about the prpl Summit 2026, please visit prplfoundation.org.

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development and promotion of open-source solutions for carrier-grade CPE. By bringing together the industry’s leading operators, manufacturers, and developers, prpl fosters a collaborative ecosystem that accelerates innovation in broadband and connected home technology.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Its Subscriber Protection Platform (SPP), purpose-built for the operator channel, enables telecommunications providers, ISPs, and network operators to protect subscribers across every connected device and the home network, combining device- and network-level protection, privacy and digital identity safeguards, and scam and threat defense. It is powered by the same technology that guards millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments. Bitdefender has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence, and its technology is licensed by more than 200 of the world's most recognized technology brands. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com/en-us/iot.