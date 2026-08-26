Northern Trust and CSC Deepen Digital Asset Collaboration Through New Innovation Partnership

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) and Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC), one of Australia's largest superannuation funds, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to advance digital investment infrastructure and support innovation across institutional markets.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration focused on emerging technologies including tokenisation, digital assets, and enhanced digital cash capabilities. Share

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration focused on emerging technologies including tokenisation, digital assets, and enhanced digital cash capabilities. The parties will explore opportunities to improve transparency, operational efficiency, and connectivity throughout institutional investment processes.

The collaboration builds on the successful participation of both organisations in Project Acacia and reflects a shared commitment to understanding how digital technologies can transform investment operations, settlement processes and market infrastructure. Project Acacia, a joint research initiative led by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) is a collaborative industry effort focused on understanding how tokenized assets can function within today’s institutional market frameworks.

Through the agreement, Northern Trust and CSC intend to explore opportunities arising from innovations in digital money, including tokenised deposits, regulated settlement assets and other digital payment mechanisms. Areas of interest include liquidity management, settlement efficiency, and interoperability between traditional financial infrastructure and emerging digital asset ecosystems.

The organisations also intend to establish an ongoing knowledge-sharing framework to exchange insights on developments in digital financial markets, identify new areas of collaboration and contribute to the advancement of institutional adoption of digital investment solutions.

Justin Chapman, Group Head of Strategic Partnerships, Digital Assets and Financial Markets, Northern Trust, said: "The evolution of digital assets, tokenisation and digital money presents significant opportunities to modernise investment infrastructure and create more connected financial ecosystems. We are pleased to extend our collaboration with CSC as we explore how these innovations can support the future of institutional investing.”

Paul Abraham, Chief of Investment Services, CSC, said: "As long-term stewards of retirement outcomes for our members, CSC continues to explore innovations that have the potential to enhance efficiency, transparency, and resilience across investment operations. This collaboration with Northern Trust provides an opportunity to deepen our understanding of emerging technologies and their practical applications within institutional investment markets."

Northern Trust unifies digital and traditional market functions to support clients navigating the fast-developing digital markets and challenges of investing in digital assets, alongside allocations to more traditional asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$20.0 trillion, and assets under management of US$2.0 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About CSC

CSC has more than 100 years’ experience providing superannuation and retirement services tailored to employees of the Australian Government and members of the Australian Defence Force. As of 30 June 2026, CSC serves more than 750,000 members and manages over $80 billion in funds. CSC is a trusted and valued partner, focused on achieving long-term investment objectives, guiding informed retirement decisions and supporting sustainable retirement outcomes.

Learn more at: csc.gov.au/media and follow CSC on LinkedIn