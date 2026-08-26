BenchSci Partners with Google Cloud to Close Biology's Infrastructure Gap

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BenchSci, a leading provider of AI software for biopharma research and development, today announced a strategic, multi-year initiative establishing Google Cloud as the primary infrastructure platform for EMET, BenchSci's agentic research environment for preclinical drug discovery.

The combined solution gives pharmaceutical scientists unified access to BenchSci's proprietary biological knowledge graph—858 million nodes, 2.2 billion relationship edges, and legal access to 16 million closed-access scientific papers—alongside Google's frontier life sciences AI models, including AlphaGenome and AlphaFold 3, within a single, purpose-built environment for preclinical R&D.

Seventy percent of drugs fail in the clinic, not due to lack of data, but because that data has never converged. Scientists spend roughly half of their time manually stitching together paywalled literature, siloed databases, disconnected tools, and internal data locked in spreadsheets. While other technical disciplines solved this infrastructure challenge, biology has historically lacked a unified foundation.

EMET addresses this gap by giving every scientist a series of agentic assistants—unifying data, models, software packages, workflows, and scientific reasoning into a single environment purpose-built for preclinical R&D. By running EMET on Google Cloud, BenchSci customers can now gain integrated access to the most advanced life sciences AI models available alongside BenchSci's proprietary scientific foundation.

The majority of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies by revenue are existing BenchSci customers. Across its customer base, 80% of users report 60% efficiency gains, with some research teams achieving up to 50x time savings on complex workflows, according to BenchSci data.

“Every other technical discipline built a unified stack, and productivity exploded. Biology never did—until now," said Liran Belenzon, CEO and co-founder of BenchSci. “Running on Google Cloud, with AlphaGenome and AlphaFold integrated natively alongside BenchSci's knowledge graph, EMET gives scientists the complete picture of the biology before a drug ever enters the clinic. That's how we close the 70% failure gap."

“At Google Cloud, we believe AI's greatest purpose is accelerating discoveries that save lives, and that requires exactly the kind of unified scientific infrastructure BenchSci has built with EMET,” said Shweta Maniar, global director, Life Science Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. “BenchSci has built something the life sciences industry has been missing for decades: a true scientific foundation that makes sense of the data researchers have always had but could never fully use. By powering that foundation with Google Cloud technologies, we are turning biology's biggest challenge into its biggest opportunity for patients.”

BenchSci is working with Google Cloud to integrate EMET into the Google Cloud Marketplace, which will soon allow biopharma and other life science enterprises operating in Google Cloud environments to simplify access and billing.

About BenchSci

BenchSci is a world leader in AI software for biopharma research and development on a mission to exponentially increase the speed and quality of life-saving R&D to help bring new medicines to patients faster. We apply AI to understand how disease biology works throughout the drug discovery pipeline to solve the number one reason drug discovery projects fail—getting the biology wrong. EMET, BenchSci's agentic AI workbench, unifies data, models, workflows, and scientific reasoning into a single environment purpose-built for preclinical R&D — giving every scientist an agentic team of PhD scientists to reason through disease biology behind every question. Backed by top-tier investors, including Generation Investment Management, iNovia Capital, TCV, F-Prime, Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), and Golden Ventures, BenchSci has raised over $200 million. Our platform accelerates science at 16 top-20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,500 leading research centers worldwide. For more information about BenchSci, visit www.benchsci.com.