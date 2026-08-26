Up Capital Management Partners with Modelist to Expand Investment Research and Custom Portfolio Capabilities

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Up Capital Management ("Up"), a fee-only fiduciary Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), today announced a strategic partnership with Modelist, an institutional investment research and custom model portfolio firm.

Up's investment process is now supported by Modelist's research team, led by Chief Investment Officer Kent Peterson, PhD. Up retains full control of its investment philosophy and every client relationship, while Modelist provides quantitative research and custom portfolio construction built around Up's approach. Every model change comes with a documented rationale, so clients can always see what changed in their portfolio and why, and the expanded research supports clearer, more relevant market insights throughout the year.

The result is the kind of research-driven investment process typically reserved for large institutions, delivered by an independent firm that knows each family personally. Portfolios are custom-built rather than pulled off a shelf, tailored to each client's plan, tax situation, and goals, and managed with tax-sensitive trading.

"This partnership is about growth, adding depth to our investment expertise so our clients benefit from institutional-caliber research inside a firm that knows them personally," said Nyle Bayer, Chief Executive Officer of Up Capital Management.

"Great investing is not about predictions, it is about process," said Anton Bayer, Chief Investment Officer of Up. "Our clients see the research and the rationale behind each decision, and that transparency is what builds real confidence."

"Up shares our conviction that advisors and their clients deserve full transparency into how their portfolios are built," said Kent Peterson, PhD, Chief Investment Officer of Modelist. "We're proud to deliver custom, research-backed models designed around Up's longstanding investment philosophy."

The partnership follows the appointment of Nyle Bayer as Chief Executive Officer earlier this year.

About Up Capital Management Up Capital Management is a fee-only fiduciary RIA with offices in Roseville, California and Bulverde, Texas, serving individuals, families, and business owners. Learn more at upcapitalmgmt.com.

About Modelist Modelist builds custom, white-labeled investment models for independent fiduciary advisors, combining evidence-based research, full transparency, and tax-managed execution. Modelist was named a 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards finalist in two categories. Learn more at modelist.me.