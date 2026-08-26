o9 Solutions Selected by TPV Technology to Transform its Global Demand Planning Capabilities

DALLAS & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading software company that is powering enterprise planning and decisioning models across 30-plus industry verticals with its groundbreaking, AI-powered Digital Brain platform, today announced that it has been selected by TPV Technology, a multinational electronics company headquartered in Taipei, to transform its global demand planning capabilities.

As the world's largest computer monitor manufacturer with roughly 30% market share, TPV designs and produces a broad range of displays, including TVs, commercial signage, and mobile devices. Facing mounting pressure and thinning margins, TPV needed to modernize its spreadsheet-heavy planning process for pricing, rebates, and channel management across regions, and adopt a more scalable way to translate market demand signals into actionable business decisions.

As TPV is focused on transforming its supply chain and planning processes, a flexible enterprise planning platform that could enhance collaborative planning and forecasting capabilities is critical. TPV selected the o9 Digital Brain for its flexibility and ability to support pricing analysis, demand planning, and robust forecasting capabilities, which ultimately led the company to broaden the scope of its demand planning initiative. o9 will work directly with TPV's own brand manufacturing business, starting with its European TV division, and then expanding to audio-visual products, monitors, and public displays across the Americas and APAC regions.

The partnership also signifies one of o9's first clients in Taiwan's high-tech manufacturing industry and o9's further expansion into the broader APAC region.

"Taiwan and the greater APAC region are essential nodes within global supply chains as demand for electronics products and devices continues to rise," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of o9 Solutions. "We're pleased to partner with TPV to evolve and scale its demand planning processes with data-driven forecasting and decision-making capabilities."

Learn more about o9 at www.o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 Solutions is a leading Enterprise Knowledge and AI-powered platform helping companies build Agile, Adaptive & Autonomous Planning & Execution Models for transforming enterprise decision-making in environments of rising volatility and uncertainty. Whether it is improving forecast accuracy, matching demand and supply and driving collaboration across the multi-tier supply chain to improve resilience at optimal costs and inventory, or optimizing new product and commercial initiatives to drive revenue growth and margins, decision-making processes from long-range to tactical to execution horizon can be made faster and smarter and connected on o9’s Digital Brain Platform.

o9 brings together game-changing technology innovations — such as innovative enterprise knowledge graph modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for forecasting, demand/supply balancing, scenario planning, real-time learning, collaboration, generative and agentic AI, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery, and innovative management methods — as well as organization, process and change management best practices to transform decision-making speed and intelligence.