Better, Coinbase Announce General Availability of First Token-backed, Conforming Mortgage to Expand Homeownership Access for a New Generation of Mortgage Borrowers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better Mortgage (NASDAQ: BETR) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) today announced general availability for Better’s token-backed, conforming mortgage product. These first-of-its-kind mortgages will be originated and serviced by Better, powered by Coinbase, and designed in accordance with guidelines from Fannie Mae, making the first lien a standard, conforming mortgage.

As part of this offering, if approved for a loan by Better, Coinbase One members will be eligible for a rebate equal to 1% of the mortgage value, up to a maximum of $10,000. Rebates are applied as a lender credit against closing costs, and any rebates will be paid by Better, reflected directly on the borrower’s closing disclosure.

In addition to opening the product to general availability, the companies have also announced that this 1% rebate will extend to all of Better’s home-financing products including standard mortgages, home equity line of credit (HELOC) balances, and refinances.

The product launch builds on strong early demand for Better and Coinbase's original crypto-backed mortgage product. After opening a waitlist for that offering in June of this year, the companies found that 76% of respondents were already Coinbase One users and 60% said they planned to buy within six months. Waitlist data also revealed over $260 million in projected loan volume, before general availability. Better and Coinbase are now scaling that early success, bringing traditional mortgage and HELOC offerings to Coinbase's broader membership.

“This partnership has always been about expanding access to homeownership by meeting borrowers where they are,” said Ziggy Jonsson, Chief Technology Officer at Better Mortgage. “In 2025, high interest rates, record home prices, and limited inventory pushed the median age of a first-time homebuyer to 40. Coinbase counts millions of monthly users worldwide, and by allowing Coinbase One members to pledge crypto as collateral without selling their holdings, we’re opening a new path toward homeownership for a generation of borrowers whose wealth increasingly lives onchain.”

“Our members already trust Coinbase for their financial lives. This extends that trust to one of the biggest financial decisions they’ll ever make,” said Ben Shen, Head of Financial Services & Loyalty products at Coinbase. “By enabling borrowers to pledge their digital assets in the mortgage underwriting process, we are allowing crypto to be more useful and powerful in the real-world – expanding the pathways to homeownership while preserving long-term investment positions.”

The expanded offer became available to Coinbase One members applying for eligible Better mortgage products, including standard mortgages, HELOCs, and refinances on August 12, 2026. Consumers can learn more and check eligibility at https://better.com/crypto-backed-mortgages.

ABOUT COINBASE

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom in the world. The most trusted crypto platform, Coinbase stores more digital assets than any other company and is building the everything exchange — one place to access crypto, equities, derivatives, prediction markets, and more. Coinbase serves consumers through its suite of financial apps, institutions through Coinbase Prime, and developers through the Coinbase Developer Platform. Coinbase's full-stack platform was purpose-built to power the future of finance: secure custody, deep exchange liquidity, stablecoin infrastructure, and global settlement rails — all built on a decade-plus foundation of security and compliance.

ABOUT BETTER HOME & FINANCE

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) is the first AI-native mortgage and home equity finance platform, and first fintech to fund more than $110 billion in loan volume. Better has leveraged its industry-leading AI platform, Tinman®, to achieve its singular mission of making homeownership cheaper, faster, and easier for all Americans. Tinman® allows customers to see their rate options in seconds, get pre-approved in minutes, lock in rates, and close their loan in as little as three weeks. In addition, Betsy™, the first AI loan agent built exclusively for the mortgage industry, revolutionizes the homebuying journey by answering questions, delivering approvals, comparing products, processing rate locks, and moving their loan application along to closing 24/7/365. Better’s mortgage offerings include GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage and home equity loans. Better serves customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom.

For more information, follow @betrmortgage on X and @betterdotcom on Instagram and TikTok.