Netflix and Stella Artois Bring the Perfect Serve to The Gentlemen Season 2

LOS GATOS, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Stella Artois and Netflix announce “The Gentlemen’s Serve,” an integrated global partnership built around the highly anticipated second season of The Gentlemen. This marks the first brand partner for the series, and the first true multi-market brand collaboration between Netflix and AB InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD), bringing one of the world's leading premium beer brands into Guy Ritchie’s stylish yet gritty universe. The partnership is anchored by The Gentlemen’s leading man Theo James, and Stella Artois ambassador Sir David Beckham.

Developed by creative agency GUT Amsterdam in close collaboration with the Netflix Brand Studio, “The Gentlemen’s Serve” centers on a simple creative idea: to perfectly serve a Stella Artois is more than a pour, it’s a power play. The content brings that idea to life through the hero film, The Auction, and a collection of vignettes detailing the brand’s iconic five-step pouring ritual: The Clean-Up, The Sacrifice, The Angle, The Cut, and The Judgement.

“The Gentlemen deals with rituals of aristocracy at the highest stakes and partnering with Stella Artois — a brand internationally recognized for its commitment to excellence and taste — allows us to bring that to life in a whole new way,” said Theo James. “The partnership feels authentic to the story in a way that fans of the show will enjoy. Delicious.”

The partnership takes shape in the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea and invites fans deeper into the series. At the center of the content is James, in character as Eddie Horniman, opposite Beckham – two of the world’s most recognizable stars, whose pairing extends the world of The Gentlemen well beyond the show’s core fanbase.

But the partnership doesn’t stop at the screen: “The Gentlemen’s Serve” comes to life through custom social content across Netflix’s and Stella Artois’ owned platforms, experiential activations in key markets, and limited-edition chalices.

“Stylish, elevated, great taste – attributes of the world’s most premium beer and one of the most successful and widely anticipated shows on Netflix. The Gentlemen is a natural fit to showcase Stella Artois’ brewing heritage and iconic pouring ritual, and to have Theo James and David Beckham connect those worlds is a treat for fans everywhere,” said Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev.

To celebrate the launch of “The Gentlemen’s Serve,” Netflix and Stella Artois, in partnership with global branding agency JKR, are taking over The Marlborough in London Thursday, September 3 through Saturday, September 5 to invite fans to step into the world of The Gentlemen. As guests explore the classic gentlemen’s pub filled with hidden messages from the show, they can order a Stella, experience The Gentlemen’s Serve, and have the chance to take home limited-edition merchandise including their own personally engraved chalice.

“The Gentlemen has a fan base that loves the world Guy Ritchie built – the style, the stakes, the swagger – and Stella Artois plays a meaningful role within it because it is a brand built on precision and ritual that fits in effortlessly,” said Magno Herran, VP of Global Brand & Marketing Partnerships, Netflix. “This campaign is a true piece of entertainment, and it fuels the appetite of fans well beyond the screen, allowing them to experience the show in their everyday lives. It’s the kind of collaboration that makes both the show and the brand richer.”

“The Gentlemen’s Serve” marks the first multi-market brand activation executed between AB InBev and Netflix, part of the companies’ global multi-year partnership. The new season of The Gentlemen debuts September 3 on Netflix.

ABOUT STELLA ARTOIS

Stella Artois® is a Belgian-style lager and part of a brewing tradition of crafting the finest lager with quality ingredients since 1366. Known for its malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness, this beer is recognized internationally for its excellence and taste. Stella Artois is best enjoyed in the iconic Chalice according to the 5-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Along with its classic lager, Stella Artois also offers Stella Artois 0.0, a zero-alcohol brew with the same refreshing taste.

ABOUT NETFLIX

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

ABOUT THE GENTLEMEN S2

It’s been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby’s empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well…