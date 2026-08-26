Salesforce and Anthropic Announce Claudeforce: The #1 AI Meets the #1 AI CRM

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce and Anthropic are announcing Claudeforce, an expanded strategic partnership bringing Claude’s intelligence and reasoning together with Salesforce’s trusted enterprise harness to make its data, workflows, business logic, actions, and governance securely accessible to power agentic experiences wherever work happens.

The Claudeforce partnership launches with Salesforce in Claude, a Plugin with 37 prebuilt sales skills that enable sellers and agents to reason over live revenue context, automate pipeline updates, and take governed action right from Claude — with the power of Salesforce directly where sellers work. The companies plan to introduce more integrations across Claude, Salesforce, and Slack, expanding each company’s use of the other’s technologies.

Salesforce in Claude is made possible by AIforce — Salesforce’s trusted enterprise harness that brings all your business data and workflows to any agent through MCP servers, APIs, and CLI tools, without complicated and costly integrations. Salesforce in Claude marks a new era of enterprise AI. For decades, enterprise software required users to manually navigate static UI to get work done. Now that agents can access the data, workflows, and rules directly, software is a system that powers every interface.

“We’re bringing together the world's #1 AI and #1 CRM — the best of both worlds. Today, we're launching Claudeforce, running directly on top of Salesforce via our new AIforce UI harness, Headless 360, Data 360, Tableau, and Slack. Here, the UI is the AI — allowing you to build custom apps dynamically and answer any enterprise question. Probabilistic intelligence alone doesn't run a company, and deterministic systems don't reason. By fusing Claude's extraordinary reasoning with the trusted data, workflows, and governance every enterprise runs on, we're delivering a dynamic interface that thinks, reasons, and acts. This is how every business will run.” – Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO, Salesforce

"We believe frontier intelligence should be safe, trusted, and deeply capable, which is why the world's leading businesses turn to Claude for their most important work. Salesforce in Claude brings this same frontier intelligence into the systems where much of the world's commercial activity happens. Through this partnership, companies can point Claude at the customer information and business context that they've been building in Salesforce for decades, and use it to actually run and grow their businesses.” – Dario Amodei, CEO & Co-Founder, Anthropic

One partnership, intertwining AI built with data built on trust

The Claudeforce partnership brings together the best of both worlds — Claude brings intelligence and judgment, reasoning, adapting, and deciding in real time. Salesforce provides the data, rules, and trusted workflows that turn that judgment into enterprise-ready action. The partnership contains:

1. Salesforce inside Claude

The Claudeforce partnership launches with Salesforce in Claude, a Plugin that understands the sellers’ entire revenue cycle and acts on it, giving them an AI CRO — with 37 prebuilt sales skills including meeting prep, deal health review, and pipeline review.

These skills were built by Salesforce and Anthropic, engineered specifically to draw on Claude’s reasoning, agentic tool use, and generative UI — not generic CRM prompts wrapped around an API but the capabilities that extend what Claude can do. This includes an onboarding experience that reads a seller’s enterprise context — Salesforce, Slack, and any connector in Claude — to stand up a tailored dashboard with their accounts, pipeline, and live data surfaced in interactive views Claude generates.

No two companies run sales exactly the same, so Salesforce in Claude routes actions through Salesforce to help ensure business rules are always enforced when an action is taken. Setup is seamless. An admin connects Salesforce in Claude a single time, with authentication and permissions managed centrally, and every seller on the team gets access from day one — no per-user setup, no new permissions model to build, no re-auditing account by account.

2. Claude inside Salesforce

Claude combines multistep reasoning and complex task execution with Anthropic’s rigorous approach to safety and interpretability. Claude is available in Agentforce — serving as a reasoning model for the Atlas Reasoning Engine, powering Agentforce Vibes and Agentforce Coworker by default, and available in Agent Builder.

Through Amazon Bedrock, Claude is available within the Salesforce Trust Boundary, allowing customers, including those in regulated industries, to deploy domain-specific AI while keeping data and AI workloads secure.

3. Slack: Where humans and agents work together

Slack, the multiplayer work OS, brings people and agents together in the flow of work. By embedding Claude directly into Slack — the central workspace where teams already operate — Salesforce is bridging the gap between team dialogue and autonomous enterprise action.

Through this expanded partnership, Claude is the default model for Slack and serves as the intelligent backbone across every layer of the Slack experience: powering Slackbot to supercharge personal productivity by default, augmenting team decision-making via Claude Tag, and accelerating multiplayer coding as a founding partner for Slack Code. Rather than managing disparate tools, teams can now reason through complex decisions alongside Claude in Slack and instantly execute governed, high-value actions in Salesforce — all without ever leaving the flow of work.

4. A partnership built on mutual adoption

Salesforce and Anthropic are also strategic customers of one another. This reciprocal adoption makes each company both a builder and a customer of the hybrid architecture they are bringing to market together.

Salesforce is Anthropic’s preferred CRM and connects communication, workflows, and agents through Slack, its preferred multi-player work platform for internal teams. Salesforce Shield, Backup, and Sandboxes support security, resilience, and development. Building on that foundation, new capabilities, spanning headless experiences, connected data, and automation, will power stronger scale across customer engagement.

Claude is the AI model powering Slackbot for Salesforce customers and employees. Internally, Slackbot has transformed how Salesforce employees work, with Slackbot driving 8.1M hours of annualized productivity gains, up over 2x quarter-over-quarter. Claude is the default model for Slack AI, Slackbot, Salesforce in Claude, Headless 360, Agentforce Coworker, and Claude Code across Salesforce's engineering organization. Salesforce will make Claude Code and Claude Enterprise available to all of its developers and knowledge workers as the company’s preferred AI assistant and productivity tools, and Claude is the first LLM provider fully integrated within the Salesforce Trust Boundary.

Availability

Salesforce in Claude is available to select pilot customers now and expects to launch in open beta in September 2026.

Additional prebuilt skills will begin launching in late 2026.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is a frontier AI company whose mission is to steer the trajectory of AI to advance human progress. We are best known for building Claude, the intelligence platform trusted by millions of people and businesses worldwide. Anthropic is a public benefit corporation — a for-profit committed to operating in service of social and public good — and controlled by a Long Term Benefit Trust, a group of independent experts in AI safety, national security, public policy, and social enterprise.

Pricing and packaging are subject to change. Availability may vary by region and is governed by customer agreements. Customers should base purchasing decisions on products and services currently available.