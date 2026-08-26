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Granite Awarded Burke-Gilman Trail Project in Seattle

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a progressive design build (PDB) contract by the University of Washington (UW) for the Burke-Gilman Trail Transit Access, Safety Efficiency Improvements Project. The total construction value is approximately $12.3 million. The project was included in Granite’s second quarter 2026 CAP.

We look forward to collaborating with UW on safety, accessibility, and improving the overall experience of thousands of trail users

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The Burke-Gilman Trail is a popular recreational trail stretching roughly 20 miles through Seattle. The project will widen sections of the trail footprint on the UW campus for 1 mile from Rainier Vista to NE 47th Street to improve safety and accommodate the increasing volume of users.

Key upgrades include new paving, enhanced lighting, and improved sight lines to support clearer separation of travel modes in high-use areas. Renovation will improve ADA accessibility and connectivity, enhance drainage systems, and reduce long-term maintenance needs.

“Our teams bring extensive experience in collaborative delivery methods like progressive design build,” said Mike Stein, Granite Regional Vice President. “We look forward to collaborating with UW on safety, accessibility, and improving the overall experience of thousands of trail users.”

The project began in June 2026 and is currently in the design phase. Construction is anticipated to begin in Spring 2027 and conclude in the first quarter of 2029.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Granite Contacts
Media
Erin Kuhlman 831-768-4111
Investors
Wenjun Xu - 831-761-7861

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Contacts

Granite Contacts
Media
Erin Kuhlman 831-768-4111
Investors
Wenjun Xu - 831-761-7861

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