Build Group Selected to Construct Luxury Mixed-Use Development at 11905 Wilshire Boulevard

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Build Group today announced that it has been selected by Radha MFH CAL, LLC to construct a seven-story luxury mixed-use development at 11905 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. Project partners marked the start of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

“This project represents the kind of work Build Group is built to deliver—complex, design-driven construction that requires careful coordination from the ground up,” said Andrew Clark, President, Build Group of Southern California. Share

The ground-up development will feature 81 residences above ground-floor retail and restaurant space, along with one level of subterranean parking. Bringing to life the vision developed by Radha Group and Willow Street Capital, the project will introduce a thoughtfully designed residential community while activating a prominent site near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Westgate Avenue.

Radha Group, led by Srinivasan Radhakrishnan and Nirup Venkatachalam, is the project’s ownership group. Willow Street Capital is their development partner. Cumming Group has provided project management support.

“In today’s profit-driven world, our company believes in making a long-term commitment to the communities we serve,” said Srinivasan Radhakrishnan of Radha Group. “We thrive by creating lasting value and delighting everyone who comes into association with our work.”

“We want to create something beautiful at 11905 Wilshire—something that feels like it belongs here and makes a positive contribution to the neighborhood,” said Naomi Mirsky, Managing Principal at Willow Street Capital. “We’re proud to be part of this community, and we want to build a place that reflects that.”

Build Group will bring its ground-up multifamily expertise and integrated approach to the project, working closely with the ownership, development and design teams to deliver the complex residential and commercial program with precision.

“This project represents the kind of work Build Group is built to deliver—complex, design-driven construction that requires careful coordination from the ground up,” said Andrew Clark, President, Build Group of Southern California. “We appreciate the trust Radha MFH CAL and Willow Street Capital have placed in our team and look forward to bringing their vision to life.”

Project Team

Owner and developer: Radha MFH CAL, LLC

Ownership: Radha Group

Development partner: Willow Street Capital

Project Management: Cumming Group

General contractor: Build Group

Architect: Carrier Johnson + Culture

For more information, visit www.buildgroup.com

About Build Group

Build Group is a general contractor, construction manager and design-builder delivering complex projects with precision at scale. Through an integrated team and extensive self-perform capabilities, the company serves clients across multifamily residential, commercial, technology, life science, advanced manufacturing and other mission-critical markets.