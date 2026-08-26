GCT Semiconductor Forms Strategic Partnership to Advance Next-Generation UAV Control and Communications

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (“GCT”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of 5G semiconductors powering the AI data pipeline with wireless connectivity, today announced a strategic partnership and license agreement with a leading infrastructure provider for utilities and IoT to accelerate the development of next-generation UAV control and communication technologies. As part of this initiative, GCT is developing a defense vertical to expand its dual-use technology and support emerging mission-critical and defense applications. The collaboration combines GCT’s advanced cellular and NTN expertise with the provider’s industrial-grade wireless innovation and includes the integration of GCT’s GDM7243i connectivity solution and IoT module.

“GCT is proud to deepen our long-standing collaboration as we expand together into the rapidly evolving UAV communications space,“ said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. Share

The two companies have a long history of successful cooperation in the utility sector, using GCT’s IoT modules across large-scale smart metering and grid modernization projects. Building on that foundation, this new agreement expands their collaboration into new verticals – leveraging shared strengths to support emerging use cases across logistics, security, defense-related operations and more.

“GCT is proud to deepen our long-standing collaboration as we expand together into the rapidly evolving UAV communications space,“ said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. “Our combined expertise in advanced connectivity and industrial-grade wireless systems positions us to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions that next-generation unmanned platforms demand. This agreement reflects GCT’s commitment to enabling innovative applications across commercial and defense markets.”

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of 5G, 4G LTE and satellite semiconductor solutions powering the AI data pipeline and enabling advanced wireless connectivity. GCT’s market-proven solutions are optimized to enable fast and reliable connectivity to devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications, smartphones, etc., including for edge computing and direct-to-device applications, for the world’s top wireless carriers including satellite connectivity providers and terrestrial mobile operators. GCT is committed to delivering the high-performance, low-latency wireless technologies that form the backbone of the AI-edge data pipeline. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to the strategic partnership and the potential for expanding GCT’s market. Words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual future events to differ materially from the expected results include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to develop its 5G products and generate revenue; the ability to enter into and meet the obligations under partnership and collaboration agreements; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees; the Company's financial and business performance, including the Company's financial projections and business metrics; changes in the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, forecasts, projected costs, prospects and plans; the Company's inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of its customers; the impact of component shortages, suppliers' lack of production capacity, natural disasters or pandemics on the Company's sourcing operations and supply chain; the Company's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, including the growth of the 5G market; the risk that the Company may not be able to repay its debt; the risk of economic downturns that affect the Company's business operation and financial performance; the risk that the Company may not be able to develop and design its products acceptable to its customers; actual or potential conflicts of interest of the Company's management with its public stockholders; macroeconomic conditions, including market conditions, global and economic conditions, labor disputes, inflationary impacts, and disruptions to the global supply chain; the imposition of duties and tariffs and other trade barriers and retaliatory countermeasures implemented by the U.S. and other governments; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the annual report on Form 10-K, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and those disclosures under the "Risk Factors" section therein. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.