U.S. Army Chooses BWXT Advanced Nuclear Reactor (BANR) for Janus Program

LYNCHBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today its selection to deploy its BWXT Advanced Nuclear Reactor (BANR) technology in support of the Janus program. Janus is a next-generation nuclear energy initiative led by the U.S. Army in partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to deliver reliable, resilient energy to support national defense missions and critical installations. The Janus Program launched in October 2025.

“Our long-standing strengths in reactor engineering innovation, TRISO fuel development and advanced nuclear manufacturing are the foundation of our BANR technology,” said Rex D. Geveden, BWXT president and chief executive officer. Share

The Army announced the first BANR will be deployed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

"The Janus Program is about transitioning from designs and experiments to reliable commercial hardware which secures our energy independence," said Dr. Jeff Waksman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment. "The Janus Program vendors were selected through a deeply rigorous evaluation on technical, financial, and organizational capabilities conducted by an All-Star panel of dozens of experts from across the nation. We look forward to working alongside each team as they proceed toward successfully completing the rigorous technical milestones we've agreed upon.”

“Our long-standing strengths in reactor engineering innovation, TRISO fuel development and advanced nuclear manufacturing are the foundation of our BANR technology,” said Rex D. Geveden, BWXT president and chief executive officer. “As we commence work on the Janus program, we are delivering the nation’s most credible and reliable path to deployable nuclear power. BANR is purpose built for mission success, and we are driving forward with the discipline, experience and proven capability that national security demands.”

BWXT will execute the Janus program under a phased contracting approach. The first phase includes working with the Army and DIU on final site selection within Fort Campbell, initiating nuclear regulatory processes with the Army and initiating TRISO fuel fabrication at existing BWXT facilities. Concurrently, BWXT will work with the customer and potential partners on establishing the operating company structure, characterizing the site, and preparing supply chains for long-lead procurements. BWXT is targeting groundbreaking for site construction in late 2028 with reactor operations commencing in the early 2030’s.

About BANR

BANR is a high temperature, gas-cooled nuclear reactor that utilizes TRISO, or TRi-structural ISOtropic, fuel. BANR is designed for critical infrastructure and can operate behind the meter or integrate with the grid, providing a safe, reliable and resilient energy solution. For Janus, a 20-megawatt electric version of BANR will be deployed.

Other features of the BANR technology:

Compact footprint with option for multi-unit layout (one reactor sits on less than 5 acres)

Power output is scale-able by deploying multiple reactors on the same site

Leverages existing qualified materials and commercially available components

Can operate as cogeneration (electricity + process heat) or all-electricity

Four-year refueling cycle; produces 75-megawatts of thermal energy

BANR has received interest from multiple industries seeking a reliable, diversified source of energy, including Tata Chemicals Soda Ash LLC, which signed a letter of intent to explore deploying up to eight BANR units in Wyoming.

According to a U.S. Army announcement on the Janus selection process, the Army down selected five vendors to own, construct and operate nuclear microreactors at several military installations.

Forward-Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the performance, design, suitability and impact of the BANR technology and engineering work to be undertaken by BWXT for the Janus program. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, modification or termination of the project, execution of future contracts and delays. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.

For more information, visit www.bwxt.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.