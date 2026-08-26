Basware Signs Agreement to Acquire Trustpair

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustpair's shareholders and Basware today announced that they have signed a binding agreement under which Basware is to acquire Trustpair, further extending Invoice Lifecycle Management into payment fraud prevention.

The proposed acquisition will deliver the industry's first invoice lifecycle assurance covering the complete end-to-end transaction: Basware confirming an invoice is legitimate and approved, Trustpair confirming payment reaches the intended supplier.

It is estimated that organizations globally lose 8% of revenue each year to fraud, as AI makes it cheaper to impersonate a trusted supplier and run scams at scale. Even the best invoice controls can't always catch an altered bank account or a compromised email, and instant payments leave less time to catch a bad payment before the money is gone. According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, 75% of anti-fraud professionals reported an increase in generative AI document fraud and forgery over the past two years, while only 7% said their organizations are more than moderately prepared to detect or prevent AI-powered fraud.

At the same time, regulators in the US, UK, and EU are placing greater responsibility on businesses to prevent fraudulent payments before funds are released. For example, Nacha, which governs US bank-to-bank payments, tightened its rules in 2026. Businesses paying suppliers via ACH must now have processes in place to catch payments that weren't authorized, such as those through business email compromise.

Trustpair works with customers running one or more ERP, procurement or treasury systems, including SAP, Oracle, Coupa, Zycus, Ivalua, Jaggaer and Kyriba. Following completion, Trustpair will continue to operate and go to market independently as a Basware company. Customers will not need to change providers or systems to benefit from Trustpair's continued protection. This open ecosystem will remain central to Trustpair’s strategy.

In parallel, Trustpair’s payment fraud prevention capabilities will extend Basware’s Invoice Lifecycle Management offering. This will give Basware customers a new level of invoice-to-payment assurance and advance the “Perfect Invoice”: every invoice complete and authentic, and every payment fully validated.

Baptiste Collot, Co-founder and CEO at Trustpair, welcomed the proposed acquisition:

“Trustpair was built around a simple belief: approving the right invoice is not enough if the money ultimately reaches the wrong account. By bringing our capabilities together, we see the opportunity to give finance teams stronger protection across the full journey, from supplier onboarding and invoice approval through payment. Trustpair will continue to operate with the same team, platform and commitment to our customers and partners across the finance environments they already use. Basware’s reach and resources will help us accelerate beyond what we could have achieved alone.”

Jason Kurtz, CEO at Basware, commented on the proposed acquisition:

“AI may be the most powerful productivity tool of our generation. Unfortunately, it is also becoming one of the most powerful tools ever placed in the hands of criminals. A finance team can do everything right on the invoice and still send the money to the wrong bank account. Basware has spent more than 40 years protecting the invoice. Bringing Basware and Trustpair together extends that protection through the payment itself. Together, we will offer the first end-to-end invoice-to-payment assurance in the market, strengthening Financial Integrity and Continuous Compliance across the invoice lifecycle.”

Trustpair is a recognized leader in payment fraud prevention. Founded in 2017 and a Nacha Preferred Partner, Trustpair validates that the account belongs to the intended supplier at onboarding, when account details change and before payment is authorized.

By joining Basware, the market leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management, Trustpair will draw upon shared intelligence spanning 2.5 billion invoices and 20 million suppliers to strengthen its validation models, and gain a faster route to a wider customer base.

Kevin Permenter, Research Director at IDC, a leader in technology intelligence and research, added:

"The combination of Basware and Trustpair brings together complementary capabilities that address a growing gap in finance: protecting the invoice lifecycle from supplier onboarding through payment. As AI makes fraud more sophisticated and traditional validation harder to rely on, uniting these datasets enables a more contextual, proactive layer of risk assurance. It’s a logical strategic fit and a timely move into an area of the market that remains underserved."

The proposed acquisition will also build on Basware’s 2023–2025 acquisitions of Glantus, AP Matching, and Redmap. It will extend Basware’s Invoice Lifecycle Management, complementing the market-leading invoice fraud and duplicate-detection capabilities already built into the platform. Basware is backed by Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused investment firm.

The transaction is expected to complete later in 2026. Trustpair’s existing investors and shareholders, including Axeleo Capital, Breega and Tikehau Capital, will also continue to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Learn More

Basware and Trustpair will host a webinar on September 16 to discuss the acquisition, the strategic vision, and what customers can expect moving forward. Register here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the proposed acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions and may not be completed on the terms described, or at all.

About Trustpair

Trustpair is the global standard for enterprise payment fraud prevention, securing payments for over 600 world-leading organizations, including leading Fortune 500 companies. By embedding AI-driven risk intelligence directly into existing finance ecosystems, Trustpair automates manual account validation to become a centralized, strategic layer of payment security. With a global presence in New York City, Paris, and London, Trustpair empowers finance teams to outsmart sophisticated fraudsters at scale. The platform is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

About Basware

Basware is the market leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management. One platform, four outcomes CFOs can rely on: Governed Autonomy, Continuous Compliance, Financial Integrity, Enterprise Control. Our platform governs your entire AP process end-to-end, across every country, every ERP, every supplier. Built on 40+ years of industry firsts and trusted by 6,500+ customers worldwide, including DHL, Heineken, and NBC Universal Media. With Basware, Now it all just happens.™With Basware, Now it all just happens.™