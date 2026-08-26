Mitico Inc. and Bangchak Complete Successful Carbon Capture Demonstration in Thailand

BANGKOK & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitico International Sàrl ("Mitico International") and Mitico, Inc. (“Mitico”) are today announcing the successful completion of their first refinery carbon capture demonstration project in Thailand with Bangchak Corporation PCL ("Bangchak Group"), marking an important milestone in advancing practical and affordable carbon capture solutions for industrial applications in Southeast Asia.

This demonstration allowed us to validate key aspects of our technology in a real-world environment and strengthened our confidence that affordable carbon capture can play a meaningful role in industrial decarbonization. Share

The project was designed to evaluate Mitico's point source carbon capture technology under real operating conditions in a refinery and to explore how carbon capture can be integrated into existing industrial processes in a cost-effective and scalable way. The system successfully captured 99% of the CO2 from varying flue gas composition for 400 h.

This successful first step provides valuable operational insights and lays the groundwork for future collaboration opportunities in the region.

“As industries across Southeast Asia seek pathways to reduce emissions while remaining competitive, practical carbon capture solutions are becoming increasingly important. The Mitico-Bangchak collaboration reflects a shared commitment to exploring technologies that can help address climate challenges while supporting continued economic development,” said Clement Cid, PhD, CEO, Mitico. "This demonstration allowed us to validate key aspects of our technology in a real-world environment and strengthened our confidence that affordable carbon capture can play a meaningful role in industrial decarbonization."

“Carbon capture is an important technology option for reducing emissions from industrial operations that are difficult to decarbonize through conventional approaches alone,” said Mr. Bundit Hansapaiboon, President, Refinery and Marketing Business Group, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited. “This demonstration with Mitico has enabled us to evaluate the technology under actual refinery operating conditions and gain valuable insights into its potential application. The project reflects our shared commitment to exploring practical and scalable solutions that can contribute to industrial decarbonization while supporting Bangchak Group's commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

The project also highlighted the growing interest among industrial operators in technologies that can reduce emissions without requiring major changes to existing infrastructure. Initial findings indicate that carbon capture can be deployed as part of a broader strategy to support energy transition goals while maintaining operational efficiency.

Bangchak's support and engagement throughout the project have helped create a strong foundation for future discussions around carbon management solutions and potential deployment opportunities. Both organizations continue to explore ways to build on the knowledge gained during the demonstration and expand the collaboration in other areas of Bangchak Group’s operations.

Beyond the technical outcomes, the collaboration reflects the importance of partnerships in accelerating climate innovation. By bringing together industry expertise, operational experience, and emerging technology, projects such as this help bridge the gap between innovation and large-scale implementation.

The successful completion of the Thailand demonstration forms part of Mitico's broader mission to make carbon capture accessible, affordable, and scalable for industrial emitters worldwide. Lessons learned from the project will support ongoing development efforts and inform future deployments in Thailand, Canada, and other international markets.

Further updates on technical findings and future collaboration opportunities will be shared as development progresses.

About Mitico

Mitico, Inc. is the parent company of Mitico International Sàrl and the developer of the group’s carbon capture technology. By combining advanced, low-cost materials with practical engineering, Mitico, Inc. develops solutions intended to help industrial organizations reduce CO₂ emissions and make carbon capture more economically viable and operationally accessible across a range of industries.

Mitico International Sàrl is a subsidiary of Mitico, Inc. that leads project development and operations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For the Thailand demonstration described in this release, Mitico International worked directly with Bangchak to deploy and evaluate Mitico’s carbon capture technology under refinery operating conditions.

About Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (“Bangchak”) is a leading energy company in the Asia-Pacific region, operating in 10 countries worldwide.

Bangchak operates five key business groups: Refinery and Oil Trading, Marketing, Power, Bio-Based Products, and Natural Resources. Bangchak manages two oil refineries, with a combined capacity of 300,000 barrels per day: the Bangchak Phra Khanong Refinery in Bangkok and the Sriracha Refinery in Chonburi. Its Marketing Business delivers a Greenovative Experience through 2,200 service stations as well as non-oil ventures. The Power Business, operated by BCPG, is a leader in Asia-Pacific’s renewable energy sector. BBGI, under the Bio-Based Products Business, leads Thailand’s biofuels industry. The Natural Resources Business, through OKEA ASA in Norway, focuses on petroleum exploration and production.

Bangchak co-founded the Carbon Markets Club (CMC) to support carbon credit trading and raise awareness of the climate crisis and has further expanded its role at the regional level as a signatory to the ASEAN Common Carbon Framework (ACCF), supporting interoperable carbon markets and high-quality carbon credits.

Bangchak has set a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.