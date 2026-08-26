REPAY Partners with NxtEdge by DiningEdge to Deliver Embedded AP Payments for Hospitality and Food & Beverage Operators

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a new technology partnership with NxtEdge, a provider of inventory and cost management software and AP automation solutions for the food and beverage industries. Through the integration, REPAY’s Payables Platform (RPP) will be embedded within the NxtEdge platform, enabling end-to-end accounts payable (AP) automation for customers.

NxtEdge’s platform already delivers robust invoice automation capabilities, and with REPAY’s payment technology embedded directly into the workflow, customers can now seamlessly move from invoice capture to payment execution - all within a single system. The combined solution streamlines back-office operations for country clubs, independent restaurants, hotels and resorts, and multi-unit restaurant groups.

By leveraging REPAY’s Payables Platform, NxtEdge users will be able to automate vendor payments through virtual card, ACH, and other digital payment networks, reducing manual processes, improving visibility, and increasing efficiency across the invoice-to-payment lifecycle. REPAY’s integrated technology is designed to eliminate friction in B2B payment workflows while enhancing control, security, and scalability for growing businesses.

“Food service and hospitality operators are under increasing pressure to do more with less, and that starts with simplifying back-office processes,” said Darin Horrocks, Executive Vice President, Business Payments at REPAY. “We’re excited to partner with NxtEdge to embed our payables technology directly into their platform, enabling customers to seamlessly automate the entire invoice-to-payment workflow. This partnership reflects our continued focus on delivering value through deep software integrations that reduce complexity and drive operational efficiency.”

The partnership enhances NxtEdge’s ability to deliver a fully unified procure-to-pay experience, helping customers eliminate paper-based processes, reduce payment delays, and strengthen vendor relationships through faster, more reliable payments.

“At NxtEdge, our mission is to simplify the complex workflows hospitality operators manage every day,” said Naomi Canning, President of NxtEdge. “By integrating REPAY’s Payables Platform directly into NxtEdge, we’re connecting invoice processing, approvals and vendor payments with the same platform our customers use to manage purchasing, inventory and costs. This gives operators one connected workflow from purchasing and inventory through invoice processing and payment.”

This partnership further expands REPAY’s growing ecosystem of integrated software partners, continuing its strategy of embedding payment capabilities directly into industry-specific platforms to deliver seamless, value-added experiences for businesses.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About NxtEdge

NxtEdge provides inventory and cost management software with integrated AP automation built specifically for hospitality and food & beverage operations. The platform connects purchasing, vendor price comparison, invoice automation, AP approvals, payments, accounting integrations, inventory management and food cost control in one streamlined workflow. Serving country clubs, hotels and resorts, restaurants, and multi-unit hospitality operations, NxtEdge helps operators control costs, reduce manual processes and gain greater visibility across their entire operation.