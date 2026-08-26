Finao SPV And YMCA Announce The Launch of Wellness Cafe and Y COIN

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINAO SPV Inc. (a venture between FINAO® and Rubix Blockchain) is working with the YMCA to build The YMCA Wellness Café™, a HIPAA compliant wellness chain that will serve the global YMCA network.

FINAO SPV and YMCA announce the proof-of-concept launch (P0 beta) of the YMCA Wellness Café to its members in the Pacific Northwest. The YMCA Wellness Café - a proactive health care solution platform to make pursuit of wellness a habit by making it a fun and rewarding experience. Current YMCA members who are keen to participate in P0 will be rewarded with Y COIN. The Y COIN is a utility token backed by Rubix tokens native to the Rubix Blockchain. Members can earn additional Y COIN based on their consistency in adhering to their chosen measurable fitness activities.

The platform is built on FINAO’s STARS framework: Secure, Tracking/Personalization (AI based), Autonomous Rewards, Stakeholder Synergy, and its Wellness ecosystem of Providers, Insurance cos, govt, corporate /retail partners, and finally, a web 3 ethos (where the member is in control of his/her data at all times and has the discretion with whom to share).

One of the main objectives of P0 is to have metrics to (a) track member activity and immutable records on the blockchain (b) evaluate Y COIN rewards happen seamlessly (c) Stability of the blockchain for scalable transactions (d) monitor member feedback on UI/UX (e) ease of claiming rewards with the Y COIN. The feedback from P0 will provide valuable inputs for the development of MVP which will be launched during the IGNITE conference planned around January 2027 and full-scale launch of YMCA Wellness Café by March 2027.

While there have been several efforts in the past to reward people with crypto tokens for pursuing wellness activities, the key differentiator for the YMCA Wellness café is the frontier ecosystem including Health care providers, corporate partners, US Government health and wellness initiatives, healthcare payors and school wellness programs. Members will be able to experience YMCA wellness Café’s personalization and transparency coupled with the sustained reinforcement from the ecosystem which will lead to genuine behavioral change to embrace proactive health care. This is critical as US health care spending is projected to reach USD 8.6 trillion by 2033, accounting close to 20 percent of GDP. Proactive health care can certainly play a definitive role in bending the long-term health care cost curve in the United States.

The Center for Medicaid and Medicare services has launched MAHA ELEVATE (Make America Healthy Again: Enhancing lifestyle and evaluating value -- based approaches through evidence model) to test evidence based whole person care approaches not covered by Medicare to promote healthy lifestyle behaviors to eventually lower Medicare costs. The National Health System in the UK announced that early 2027 it will launch “Movement 26.2” program that is walking the equivalent of a marathon each month, by walking 30 minutes a day with rewards ranging from vouchers, discounts and digital badges. This is in sync with WHO recommendation for 150 minutes of moderate activity a week. Singapore Health Promotion Board introduced the National Steps Challenge (NSC) in 2015, which was a massive public health success with more than 2.1 million Singaporeans enrolled (roughly 25 percent of the population) where citizens earn health points by walking as well as moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) through the Healthy 365 app and the standard conversion ratio was S$ 1 for every 150 health points to monetize the earned health points. Since April 2022, they replaced the seasonal six-month program to one that is available always to Singaporeans.

YMCA Wellness Café P0 and Y COIN is an initiative to align YMCA with the FINAO technology platform built with cutting edge Rubix blockchain technology to deliver proactive health care solutions to its members to ensure that it is fun, rewarding and sustaining lasting behavioral change to prioritize prevention thereby delaying the onset of chronic diseases.

“There is currently an unresolved debate on the role of markets and government in delivering better health outcomes at reasonable cost in advanced economies with ageing populations. FINAO SPV believes there is a third way where individuals are incentivized to be proactive and focus on wellness as a habit early on. The YMCA Wellness Café is an effort to lay the foundation for such an approach which can be scaled nationally”

- Wallace Greene, FINAO President

“The YMCA Wellness Café’ STARS framework is fully supported by the Rubix Blockchain, especially the “Y COIN” which will eventually be traded on exchanges as the number of users scale and the network expands nationally. The trust the YMCA brand, the power of blockchain technology to deliver privacy, security and immutability and the frontier ecosystem present an incredible combination to deliver on proactive health care at scale ”

– KC Reddy, Rubix Founder & Chief Architect

We're excited about P0 of the Wellness Cafe and the impact it's going to have on our Y's global membership of more than 60 million across 120 countries and partners. In keeping with the YMCA's mission, The YMCA Wellness Café will deliver personalized wellness solutions for mental, physical, and spiritual wellness. We're looking forward to launching in the Pacific Northwest and then making the shared services available to the global YMCA membership, corporate partners, and institutional partners"

- Dr. Janele Nelson, Mission Director & FINAO YMCA Wellness Café Project Director

About FINAO: Led by former Microsoft execs, FINAO is an innovative consultant and developer of proprietary and custom software applications for social good, education, equity, and total wellness. FINAO works in partnership with global non-profits, corporations, and education organizations. FINAO’s sweet spot is creating system-oriented solutions for great user experience, high efficiency administrator ownership, informing data, accountability, and use-case scalability.

About Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd: Rubix is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer & transactions. Rubix is a Web scale protocol with Zero transaction fees, minimal infrastructure costs, high security & privacy. With less than 1 kWh per transaction, Rubix has one of the lowest energy consumptions among all computing networks. Rubix software can be freely downloaded on any PC or virtual machine. The Rubix community has more than 12,500 validators. https://rubix.net/

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

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https://finaospvinc.com

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SOURCE: Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd