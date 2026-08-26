Virtana and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Full-Stack Agentic Observability to Government Agencies

SAN JOSE, Calif. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtana, provider of the deepest and broadest Agentic Observability Platform for hybrid, multicloud, and air-gapped environments, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Virtana’s Public Sector distributor, making the Virtana Agentic Observability Platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract, and The Quilt contracts.

This partnership makes it easier for Federal, State, Local, education, defense, and intelligence organizations to procure and deploy Virtana’s platform, accelerating IT modernization and laying the foundation for Agentic AI and autonomous IT operations.

“Government organizations are rapidly modernizing hybrid, multicloud, AI-enabled, and air-gapped environments,” said Paul Appleby, Chief Executive Officer of Virtana. “As applications, infrastructure, services, and AI systems become increasingly interconnected, operations teams need a unified understanding of how their entire environment operates. Together with Carahsoft, we are making it easier for agencies to adopt the Virtana Agentic Observability Platform, giving them the unified system understanding needed to enable Agentic AI, accelerate autonomous IT operations, and maximize the value of every technology investment.”

Through Carahsoft’s reseller ecosystem, agencies now have streamlined access to the Virtana Agentic Observability Platform, enabling them to modernize and automate operations across applications, infrastructure, and AI systems in complex hybrid, multicloud, and air-gapped environments, all while building the trusted operational foundation for Agentic AI and autonomous IT operations.

“Carahsoft is committed to providing Government agencies with innovative technologies that accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “By adding the Virtana Agentic Observability Platform to our portfolio, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are expanding access to advanced observability capabilities that help agencies simplify IT operations, improving visibility across complex environments and supporting the next generation of AI-driven initiatives. Together with Virtana, we are helping Public Sector agencies build a more resilient and intelligent foundation.”

The Virtana Agentic Observability Platform goes beyond fragmented legacy monitoring tools by delivering system-aware observability across applications, infrastructure, services, and AI systems. By ingesting high-fidelity telemetry from across the enterprise, Virtana creates a unified source of truth, continuously maps system topology and dependencies, builds real-time operational context, and applies agentic AI to reason across the entire execution stack. Diagnostic and remediation agents identify system constraints, determine root cause, recommend corrective actions, and automate operational workflows.

These capabilities are applied across four domains:

AI Factory Observability for AI applications, models, inference pipelines, GPUs, and supporting infrastructure.

for AI applications, models, inference pipelines, GPUs, and supporting infrastructure. Application Observability for application execution across services, Kubernetes, and the underlying infrastructure.

for application execution across services, Kubernetes, and the underlying infrastructure. Infrastructure Observability for compute, virtualization, storage, networking and cloud, on-premise, hybrid, and air-gapped environments.

for compute, virtualization, storage, networking and cloud, on-premise, hybrid, and air-gapped environments. Service Observability for business services, dependencies, and end-to-end service health.

The result is faster root cause analysis, reduced operational risk, optimized infrastructure and AI operations, improved resilience, and greater mission readiness.

Virtana’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 889-9860 or Virtana@carahsoft.com; or join Virtana at CDAO Defense & Security 2026 on Tuesday, September 22, to Wednesday, September 23, in Washington, D.C., to explore the latest approaches to data-driven decision-making, AI implementation, and data governance. Learn more about Virtana’s solutions here.

The Virtana Agentic Observability Platform is available immediately through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.virtana.com.

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About Virtana

Virtana, provider of the deepest and broadest Agentic Observability Platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, delivers system-aware observability spanning applications, services, data pipelines, GPUs, CPUs, networks, and storage. Powered by high-fidelity operational data and agentic AI, Virtana provides unmatched visibility across end-to-end IT services and AI execution systems, correlating health, performance, cost, and user impact in real time. With advanced event intelligence and AI-driven reasoning, Virtana delivers clarity no other provider can match. Trusted by Global 2000 enterprises and public sector organizations, Virtana helps IT operations, Platform Engineering, SRE, and DevOps teams reduce risk, strengthen resilience, improve efficiency, and modernize with confidence across multi-cloud, on-premises, edge, and sovereign environments.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.