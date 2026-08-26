Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Selects ACI Connetic to Modernize Its Member Payment Operations

OMAHA, Neb. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, today announced that Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) has selected ACI Connetic for the payment processing behind its member funding services. The work will cover the Bank’s activity on the Fedwire Funds Service.

FHLBank Atlanta originated $234.8 billion of advances in the first half of 2026. ACI Connetic will support the payment processing behind its member funding services. Share

FHLBank Atlanta originated $234.8 billion of advances in the first half of 2026. That volume reflects hundreds of individual advance transactions each week, in sizes ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars into the billions, as the Bank meets member liquidity needs.

Connetic will be delivered as a service. ACI is responsible for operating the platform, and FHLBank Atlanta teams retain the payment operations that run on it.

“Our mission depends on moving funds efficiently, accurately, and without interruption,” said Alp Can, chief operating officer, FHLBank Atlanta. “Every payment supports a member institution that is serving local communities across our district. ACI Connetic will help us modernize our payment operations while maintaining the reliability and operational excellence that are essential to our business.”

The implementation covers the Fedwire Funds Service. ACI Connetic supports connectivity to major payment networks and clearing systems from a single platform, and each institution determines which connections its own implementation includes. More on ACI Connetic is at www.aciworldwide.com/solutions/payments-hub.

“Payments has always been a never-fail business, and FHLBank Atlanta has been processing its wires with ACI for years,” said Craig Ramsey, head of account-to-account payments, ACI Worldwide. “What has changed is how you deliver that. Cloud-native is the standard now, and it gives an institution far better visibility into its own payment flow. Connetic was built to that standard, and we are glad to be part of modernizing a service the Bank’s members count on every day.”

The Federal Home Loan Bank System was chartered by Congress in 1932 to provide a stable source of funding for housing finance. Its district banks are government-chartered, member-owned and privately capitalized.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank is a cooperative whose members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System (FHLBank System).

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With more than 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

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