Dialpad and Glean Connect Customer Conversation Insights With Enterprise Knowledge to Drive Smarter Decision-Making

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, the AI platform for customer experience, today announced a new integration with enterprise AI leader Glean, that connects the intelligence captured in customer conversations with the broader enterprise knowledge employees and AI systems rely on every day. The launch builds on the companies’ expanding partnership, with Dialpad also joining the newly launched Glean Partner Network.

"Customer conversations remain one of the richest and most direct sources of intelligence a business has." Jared Dennison, AVP, AI Ecosystem & Marketplace at Dialpad Share

Businesses have more customer data than ever, but much of the most valuable insight remains locked inside conversations, from sales calls and customer meetings to digital support interactions and service conversations. At the same time, workers are increasingly turning to AI to find information and identify customer trends, using those insights to make data-backed decisions. This creates a need for richer context that brings together what customers are saying with what the business already knows.

The new Dialpad and Glean integration helps bridge that gap. Dialpad captures and analyzes customer conversations across the full customer journey, both voice and text and both AI and human, and turns them into customer journey intelligence. Glean makes that intelligence discoverable and actionable across its enterprise-grade knowledge base of documents, systems and workflows. Together, the companies help organizations bring together what they know about a customer, identify the right next step, and act on it through a person or through automation, across revenue, support and service.

“Customer conversations remain one of the richest and most direct sources of intelligence a business has, but that value usually stays trapped in transcripts, one call at a time, and disconnected from where work happens,” said Jared Dennison, AVP, AI Ecosystem & Marketplace, at Dialpad. “More and more of those conversations are handled by AI agents working alongside people, and both become part of the same customer record. This integration connects the dots across that full history, voice and text, AI and human, then surfaces the likely next step in context so the people and systems doing the work can act on it in the moment.”

Dialpad adds a conversational layer that captures the real-time voice of the customer. The integration connects what is said in calls, meetings and digital customer interactions with the broader enterprise context inside Glean, helping businesses move from fragmented information sets to a more complete understanding of each customer.

The result is a more connected AI experience across the customer journey, helping sales teams prepare with greater context, enabling service teams to resolve issues more effectively, and giving business leaders a clearer view of what customers are saying and how those insights should inform the next action.

Turning Conversations Into Action

As a member of the Glean Partner Network, Dialpad is working with Glean to make customer intelligence more accessible and actionable across the enterprise. Dialpad provides conversational insights, while Glean connects that intelligence with the documents, systems and knowledge employees and AI need to understand the full business context and use it to make smarter decisions. The Dialpad and Glean integration can help organizations:

Prepare for customer conversations with greater context: Teams can combine prior conversation history from Dialpad with relevant usage, subscription, CRM and internal account knowledge from Glean, helping employees enter every customer interaction better informed.

Teams can combine prior conversation history from Dialpad with relevant usage, subscription, CRM and internal account knowledge from Glean, helping employees enter every customer interaction better informed. Deliver in-call agent assist: While a sales rep or service agent is in a live customer interaction in Dialpad, Glean can surface relevant internal documents, playbooks, product information and account context based on the conversation, helping teams find the right information without disrupting the customer interaction.

While a sales rep or service agent is in a live customer interaction in Dialpad, Glean can surface relevant internal documents, playbooks, product information and account context based on the conversation, helping teams find the right information without disrupting the customer interaction. Accelerate post-call follow-up: Following a customer call or meeting, teams can use conversation transcripts, summaries and playbook data to generate more complete recaps, customer insights and follow-up actions that are directly linked to CRM, ticketing and internal knowledge systems.

Following a customer call or meeting, teams can use conversation transcripts, summaries and playbook data to generate more complete recaps, customer insights and follow-up actions that are directly linked to CRM, ticketing and internal knowledge systems. Improve supervisor and quality assurance workflows: Contact center leaders can combine conversation intelligence with grounded knowledge and policy context to support more consistent responses, coaching and quality reviews based on real customer interactions.

Contact center leaders can combine conversation intelligence with grounded knowledge and policy context to support more consistent responses, coaching and quality reviews based on real customer interactions. Strengthen pipeline and forecast visibility: Sales leaders can connect what customers are actually saying in calls and meetings with broader enterprise context to support more informed pipeline reviews, deal inspection and forecasting.

Sales leaders can connect what customers are actually saying in calls and meetings with broader enterprise context to support more informed pipeline reviews, deal inspection and forecasting. Bring knowledge into the flow of work: The integration opens opportunities to surface Glean-powered knowledge and account context within Dialpad-adjacent workflows, helping users search for information and trigger follow-on actions without leaving the environment where conversations happen.

“The next generation of enterprise AI won’t operate on isolated sources of information. It needs to understand the full context of the business, including what customers are saying in real time,” said Zubin Irani, VP of Partnership, Glean. “Dialpad brings an incredibly important source of that context into Glean. Together, we can give employees and AI agents a much more complete understanding of the customer and the business around them, so they can reason better, make better decisions, and take the right action.”

"Dialpad and Glean's integration is an example of how companies can build systems of AI that transform work, giving visibility into massive datasets, helping people understand and do their best work, and creating a foundation for smart, trustworthy agentic automation that works alongside the people who use it,” concluded Dennison.

Availability

The new Dialpad-Glean Integration is available now. Please reach out to sales@dialpad.com to learn more.

Meet Dialpad at Glean:GO

Dialpad is a sponsor of Glean:GO, Glean's user conference taking place August 26–27 at Fort Mason in San Francisco. Please stop by the Dialpad booth to see the integration in action.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the AI platform for customer experience, providing real-time AI solutions since 2018. Dialpad’s all-in-one solution understands your business and acts on your behalf, getting smarter with each interaction. Our customers are uniquely able to understand their customers, improve customer experience, increase operational efficiency, and build a lasting competitive advantage. Dialpad’s agentic AI resolves issues, advances deals, and clears busywork, handling routine customer inquiries automatically while working seamlessly alongside human agents on complex issues. Market-leading brands including Randstad, Motorola Solutions, Netflix, the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club, and Cal Athletics trust Dialpad. Dialpad is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, and T-Mobile. Visit dialpad.com to learn more.