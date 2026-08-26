Nestimate Expands Access to Objective Target-Date Fund Evaluation Tool through Collaboration with PGIM

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nestimate, the innovative investment due diligence platform, has announced that its Target-Date Fund IQ Analysis tool is now available through PGIM, giving retirement plan advisors access to an objective framework for evaluating target-date funds and lifetime income solutions.

Through this collaboration, retirement plan advisors can reach out to their PGIM Defined Contribution (DC) Solutions representative to run Nestimate’s reporting, enabling them to work directly with their plan sponsor clients to objectively evaluate retirement plan investment menus, including target-date funds with embedded guaranteed income solutions.

“At PGIM, we are committed to equipping advisors with practical tools that help them better serve the needs of plan participants,” said Tony Fiore, Head of DC Intermediary Sales at PGIM. “Our collaboration with Nestimate helps advisors bring greater rigor and objectivity to the process of evaluating an increasingly broad range of target-date solutions.”

— Tony Fiore, Head of DC Intermediary Sales at PGIM

Nestimate’s Target-Date Fund IQ is a modern, agnostic target-date fund analyzer that allows advisors to evaluate target-date strategies, including those with new asset classes such as annuities, within a single, structured due diligence framework. The platform is designed to help advisors go beyond traditional quantitative metrics and address glidepath suitability by aligning a plan’s demographics and goals with the target date fund design.

“At Nestimate, we believe target-date evaluation isn’t a one size fits all conversation. Every plan's workforce is different, and the appropriate QDIA should be driven by those specific participants," said Kelby Meyers, Founder and CEO of Nestimate. "That's the thinking behind Target Date Fund IQ: it weighs a plan's actual demographics, savings behavior, and income needs alongside traditional risk and return metrics, so advisors get a defensible answer. Partnering with PGIM is exciting to us because it means more advisors evaluating target-date suites can assess TDF suitability at scale. That's a meaningful step toward improving retirement outcomes for all participants.”

— Kelby Meyers, CEO, Nestimate

PGIM is a global leader in providing access to investing and retirement security. The firm has over $190 billion in total DC assets under management1 and was among the first asset managers to bring private assets to the DC space when it launched a vehicle giving retirement plans access to private real estate investments over 20 years ago.

How the Tool Works

The Target-Date Fund IQ Analysis evaluates target-date fund options through multiple lenses, delivering a comprehensive, personalized assessment of how well each fund aligns with a plan’s specific needs and participant demographics.

The platform generates three primary scores. The Qualitative Score measures suitability and how well each fund matches a plan’s specific needs across five key criteria: Glide Path, Management Style, Return Need, Risk Tolerance, and Income Products.

The Quantitative Score is generated by Nestimate’s proprietary algorithm, which evaluates target-date series by analyzing individual vintage years across performance metrics, risk metrics, risk-adjusted returns, and structural factors including assets under management, inflows, glide path alignment, and manager tenure. The score is then personalized to reflect the unique demographics and characteristics of the specific plan being evaluated.

The Overall Score combines both assessments, weighting the Qualitative and Quantitative scores together to produce a single, plan-specific ranking.

The platform also generates a Retirement Income Score, or RIS(k), which is an outcomes focused lens measuring income adequacy for retirement. The RIS(k) score utilizes participant demographics, including age, salary, account balance, and contribution rate, combined with economic assumptions and stochastic simulations that model thousands of potential retirement outcomes.

Retirement plan advisors interested in receiving Nestimate’s reports are encouraged to contact their PGIM DC Solutions representative or reach out at dc@pgim.com or by calling (877) 275-9786.

About Nestimate

Nestimate is an objective analytics platform built to bring modern, workforce-aligned due diligence to retirement plan investment menus. Nestimate enables plan fiduciaries to confidently compare, select, and monitor both target date and lifetime income solutions. The company's Target Date Fund IQ gives advisors and plan fiduciaries a plan-centric framework for evaluating target-date funds, weighing each plan's specific demographics, rather than relying on generic, one-size-fits-all rankings. Nestimate is committed to making rigorous, defensible investment due diligence accessible to every plan. The firm serves advisors, consultants, asset managers, recordkeepers, and insurers with streamlined due diligence and analytics tools. For more information, please visit www.mynestimate.com.

About PGIM

PGIM is the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), with $1.4 trillion in assets under management.1 PGIM offers clients deep expertise across public and private asset classes, delivering a diverse range of investment strategies and tailored solutions—including fixed income, equities, real estate and alternatives. With 1,500+ investment professionals across 40 offices in 20 countries, we serve retail and institutional clients worldwide. For more information, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit news.prudential.com.

1 As of Mar. 31, 2026.

Disclosures

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor’s objectives and circumstances and in consultation with their financial advisors. Financial professionals should independently evaluate the risks associated with products or services and exercise independent judgment with respect to their clients.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including the possible loss of principal, and there is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any period of time. Results are sensitive to input values and model assumptions and may not predict actual outcomes.