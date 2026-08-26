Xfinity and Comcast Business Reliable, High-Speed Internet Now Available in Deerfield, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast’s Xfinity today announced that more than 2,000 homes and businesses in Deerfield now have access to multi-gigabit, symmetrical Internet from America’s smartest and most reliable, converged network. Xfinity brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and smart home services into one simple, seamless solution – giving customers more speed, savings, and control over their connected lives. Deerfield now joins more than 65 million homes and businesses nationwide with access to a network that fuels innovation, productivity, and everyday connection.

“We're excited to bring Xfinity and Comcast Business to Deerfield as we continue expanding our network in Rockingham County,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region. “With Xfinity, residents can save with Xfinity Mobile, access millions of WiFi hotspots, and enjoy exclusive perks through Xfinity Membership. For local organizations, Comcast Business delivers the connectivity and cybersecurity solutions they need to grow with confidence. Together, these services provide more value, flexibility, and ways to stay connected.”

Residents can visit Xfinity.com and businesses should visit ComcastBusiness.com to see if their address is eligible for service. Comcast’s most recent expansion to Deerfield is part of the company’s latest investment in New Hampshire’s Rockingham County, which also includes expansions to Northwood along with adjacent communities such as Farmington, Milton, and New Durham.

Xfinity Brings Full Suite of Residential Services to Deerfield

Comcast is bringing its full suite of residential Xfinity services to Deerfield, including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security – delivering reliable, connected experiences for today’s consumers at home or on the go.

Xfinity Internet : Speed, Reliability, and Coverage. With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls – simply and seamlessly.

With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls – simply and seamlessly. Xfinity Shield : Protection Beyond Connectivity. Xfinity Shield is a first-of-its-kind, always-on platform that brings digital, physical and family protection together into one seamless experience. Included with Xfinity Internet and powered by our advanced network and Xfinity Gateway technology, it helps provide customers with greater confidence, control and peace of mind.

Xfinity Shield is a first-of-its-kind, always-on platform that brings digital, physical and family protection together into one seamless experience. Included with Xfinity Internet and powered by our advanced network and Xfinity Gateway technology, it helps provide customers with greater confidence, control and peace of mind. Xfinity Mobile : Most Reliable Network. Fraction of the Cost. Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning‑fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get one line free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan.

Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning‑fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get one line free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan. Xfinity TV: All Entertainment. One Powerful Platform. Xfinity brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free.

Comcast Business: Technology Solutions for Businesses of Any Size

Comcast Business delivers powerful, secure, and always-on connectivity tailored to meet the needs of businesses – whether small startups or growing enterprises. With fast, reliable Internet and advanced networking solutions like SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, and unified communications, Comcast Business helps organizations stay connected, protected, and ready to scale.

For businesses on the move, Comcast Business Mobile offers fast, dependable 5G, flexible data plans, and access to over 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide. With features like 4K streaming, advanced spam call blocking, and twice-a-year phone upgrades, it’s a mobile solution designed to keep teams productive – wherever business takes them.

What It Means for the Deerfield Community

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, Comcast has made significant investments in organizations serving New Hampshire, helping residents build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones, and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.