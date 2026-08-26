CHESTERFIELD, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logan University Health Centers has entered a strategic partnership with Arete Healthcare to expand access to care, strengthen clinical operations, and connect with a broader network of healthcare providers. As part of the partnership, Logan University Health Centers will implement a new electronic health record (EHR) and practice management system. Through Arete’s clinically integrated network (CIN), the Health Centers will gain access to shared technology and clinical resources designed to support coordinated care and collaboration across the healthcare community.

Logan University Health Centers Partners with Arete Healthcare to Expand Patient Access and Modernize the Clinical Experience Share

The partnership represents an important step in the continued evolution of Logan University Health Centers, supporting a more connected approach to patient care while providing students with greater exposure to the systems and relationships shaping today’s healthcare environment.

With the transition scheduled to take effect January 2027, the Health Centers will be able to accept patient insurance while introducing technology designed to make accessing and managing care more convenient. Patients will benefit from streamlined scheduling, check-in and communication, while clinicians, staff and student clinicians will experience more efficient workflows and reduced administrative processes.

“This is an important investment in the future of Logan University Health Centers and, most importantly, in the people we serve,” said Kyle Prusso, DC, director of clinics at Logan University Health Centers. “Accepting insurance will open the door for more people to access the Health Centers’ high-quality care, while the new technology will make the experience easier and more convenient for both our patients and our clinical teams.”

The partnership will also enhance the clinical education experience for Logan’s Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) students. In addition to gaining experience with a modern EHR and practice management system, student clinicians will have greater exposure to the business side of clinical practice. Arete’s network will also create opportunities for internships, research, and collaboration with providers across the country, while providing a potential pathway for Logan alumni to remain connected to the same network and resources as they build and grow their practices.

“Our Health Centers play an important role in educating future healthcare providers while serving the needs of our local community,” Dr. Prusso said. “This transition allows us to strengthen both sides of that mission. Our students will gain valuable real-world experience and our patients will have more options for accessing the care they have come to know and trust.”

While the administrative and technology systems are changing, Logan’s commitment to personalized, patient-centered care will remain the same. Patients will continue to receive care from Logan’s clinical teams with the same focus on quality, education, and positive health outcomes.

"Chiropractic's next generation shouldn't have to choose between independence and infrastructure; that's the structural barrier Arete was built to address,” said Dave Elton, co-founder and CEO of Arete Networks. “Partnering with an academic system like Logan University puts a founding institution at the center of Arete's Clinically Integrated Network and Practice-Based Research Network, immediately elevating the governance, quality and reach available to every practice in the network. And when Logan alumni build their careers on that same shared platform, it doesn't just support their own practices — it strengthens the training, internship, and placement opportunities available to the students coming up behind them."

About Logan University

Logan University has been dedicated to advancing health through education since 1935. Our consistently top-ranked health sciences programs combine hands-on training, immersive learning, and world-class faculty to prepare graduates for fulfilling careers in health care. With state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technologies and post-graduate support, Logan delivers a modern, comprehensive educational experience through 10 academic programs that empower graduates to make a difference in the health and performance of those they serve. Logan is located on a picturesque 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, Missouri—a thriving suburb of St. Louis. Discover more at logan.edu.

About Arete Healthcare

Arete Healthcare is a national, clinician-led musculoskeletal Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) and Management Services Organization (MSO) built to support independent healthcare practices. Arete brings together providers across chiropractic, physical therapy, acupuncture, massage therapy, and other musculoskeletal specialties through shared infrastructure, technology, data, and clinical collaboration. By combining the scale and resources of a larger network with the autonomy of independent practice, Arete works to advance coordinated, outcomes-informed care while helping independent providers remain sustainable and competitive in a changing healthcare environment. For more information, visit Arete Healthcare.