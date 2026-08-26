Comstock Welcomes Council for Exceptional Children to The Hartford

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading real estate company specializing in the development, acquisition, operation, and management of mixed-use, transit-oriented properties and data center developments, today announced the signing of a 6,400-square-foot office lease with the Council for Exceptional Children (“CEC”) at The Hartford, located at 3101 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia.

“Finding the right space for CEC was about finding a location that supports our staff, our mission, and the way we want to collaboratively work together,” said Jake Minor, Director of Operations and Governance at the Council for Exceptional Children. Share

The Council for Exceptional Children is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the success of children and youth with disabilities and/or gifts and talents. Through professional development, resources, advocacy, research, and the advancement of professional standards and practices, CEC supports educators and other professionals working across the field of special education.

“Finding the right space for CEC was about finding a location that supports our staff, our mission, and the way we want to collaboratively work together,” said Jake Minor, Director of Operations and Governance at the Council for Exceptional Children. “The Hartford was the right fit because it offers a modern, welcoming environment with great amenities and meeting spaces while keeping us in Clarendon, an area that has been CEC’s home for many years. We are excited to have a new space that gives our team the flexibility to collaborate, connect, and continue advancing CEC’s mission.”

With convenient access to Metro’s Clarendon Station on the Orange and Silver Lines and a dynamic neighborhood atmosphere, The Hartford offers a premier office environment for organizations and businesses seeking a high-quality, easily accessible location. The property features modern office space, enhanced amenities, and proximity to retail, dining, and key transportation routes.

“We are pleased to welcome the Council for Exceptional Children to The Hartford,” said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer of Comstock. “CEC is a nationally recognized organization whose work has helped shape standards and best practices across the field of special education. Their decision to remain in Clarendon and make The Hartford their new home further demonstrates the property’s appeal to leading organizations that value a highly connected, amenity-rich workplace in the heart of Arlington.”

About Comstock

Comstock (Nasdaq: CHCI) is a leading real estate company specializing in the development, acquisition, operation, and management of mixed-use, transit-oriented properties and data center developments. With over four decades of industry expertise, Comstock’s vertically integrated operating platform delivers long-term value across a rapidly growing portfolio of premier properties that includes two of the most prominent mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic region. Leveraging its scalable, asset-light, debt-free business model, Comstock has strategically expanded into large-scale AI and digital infrastructure development and established an active position in one of the real estate industry's top-performing segments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.