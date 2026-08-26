Banco Azteca Evolves from Automation to Enterprise-Scale Business Orchestration with UiPath

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced that Banco Azteca, one of Mexico's largest financial institutions, transformed its automation program using UiPath Maestro™, orchestrating complex, end-to-end business processes across more than 8,800 enterprise processes and more than 300 automations. Using a single, governed operating model, Banco Azteca can coordinate people, AI agents, systems, and third-party partners, improving visibility, governance, and scalability across the bank.

“Banco Azteca's journey is a powerful example of how automation has changed,” said Ben Fiechtner, President, Americas & Strategic International Markets, UiPath. Share

Serving millions of customers, Banco Azteca’s extensive branch and digital banking network supports a scale of operations requiring the coordination of thousands of time-sensitive processes daily across customer service, compliance, fraud prevention, back-office operations, and post-sales support. Since launching its automation journey in 2020 and establishing an internal AI and RPA (robotic process automation) Center of Excellence, the bank has successfully built one of Latin America's most mature automation programs led by over 20 developers, business analysts, and data scientists. under the executive sponsorship of Manuel Delgado Forey, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Customer Service at Banco Azteca.

As that program matured, Banco Azteca realized further scaling would require more than automating individual tasks. Instead, they focused on growth by orchestrating entire business processes across people, AI, and systems. Using UiPath Maestro, they were able to harness and deploy more than 300 production automations, leveraging AI, and agentic solutions across compliance, fraud prevention, legal, procurement, HR, customer service, social media, and other core business functions. As a result, they scaled more than 8,800 automated processes across the organization—the equivalent of over 3,300 full-time employees—enabling teams across these functions to run growing workloads while focusing on higher-value work.

“As our automation program matured, we realized the next opportunity wasn’t automating more tasks. Instead, our focus moved to coordinating entire business processes. Business orchestration allows us to connect people, AI, systems, and partners so work keeps moving while our teams stay focused on higher-value decisions,” said Manuel Delgado, Chief Operating Officer & Head of Customer Service, Banco Azteca.

One flagship example is Elektra’s post-sales operation supporting elektra.mx, the retail e-commerce site of Group Elektra (Banco Azteca’s parent company) which processes cancellation, delivery, and order-related requests that often require ongoing coordination with third-party sellers. Using an orchestrated workflow, Banco Azteca could remove the employee burden of manually managing every interaction. Now, the workflow processes incoming communications, frames outreach to sellers, sends follow-up requests, monitors responses, prioritizes outstanding cases, and routes exceptions to the appropriate employees only when human judgment is required. As a result, customer resolution times were significantly accelerated, delivering a better customer experience and improving visibility across the entire operation.

Looking ahead, Banco Azteca is planning to extend this orchestrated operating model into anti-money laundering (AML) initiatives and intelligent ATM monitoring, optimizing cash distribution based on customer demand, continuing its shift from executing individual tasks to building a scalable framework for coordinated and governed enterprise-wide operations.

“Banco Azteca's journey is a powerful example of how automation has changed,” said Ben Fiechtner, President, Americas & Strategic International Markets, UiPath. “Moving from individual automations completing individual tasks to a fully orchestrated operating model unlocks speed, capacity, and production at scale. With people, AI agents, and systems work together across an entire enterprise, you have measurable results and a governed foundation the bank can keep building on as it takes on AML and intelligent ATM monitoring next.”

About Banco Azteca

Banco Azteca is one of Mexico's largest financial institutions, serving millions of customers through an extensive branch and digital banking network across Latin America.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.