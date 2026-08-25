Zayo Named NASA SEWP VI Prime Awardee, Expanding Federal Access to Network Infrastructure for Modern Digital Missions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo, the leading digital network infrastructure provider and trusted U.S. government contractor, has been named a Prime Awardee on NASA SEWP VI. SEWP VI is a NASA-managed governmentwide acquisition contract that federal agencies and their authorized support-services contractors use to procure information technology, communications and related technology solutions through a streamlined, compliant purchasing vehicle.

Zayo was awarded a position in Category B: Enterprise-wide IT Service Solutions, creating a direct procurement path for federal agencies to access eligible Zayo connectivity, infrastructure and technology solutions. As a Prime Awardee, Zayo holds a direct position on the SEWP VI vehicle.

Supporting Federal Modernization, Secure Connectivity, and Mission-Critical Operations

As federal agencies modernize legacy infrastructure, expand cloud adoption and support increasingly data-intensive digital operations, the network has become foundational to mission success. Moving data securely and reliably across agency facilities, data centers, cloud environments and mission partners requires network infrastructure that can support evolving operational demands while meeting government security and procurement requirements.

“We’re seeing federal agencies rethink how their networks are being built. The challenge isn’t about connecting sites or migrating applications. It’s navigating the complexity around building infrastructure that can securely support AI, cloud, and increasingly data-heavy operations over the long term,” said Brian Daniels, Chief Revenue Officer, Zayo. “Our role is to simplify that challenge by delivering the fiber, connectivity, and expertise agencies need to modernize with confidence. Through NASA SEWP VI, agencies have a faster, more straightforward path to procure those capabilities.”

What NASA SEWP VI Means for Federal Agencies Looking for Secure, Compliant Connectivity Solutions

NASA SEWP VI is a federal technology procurement vehicle designed to help agencies buy approved commercial products and services through a compliant government purchasing channel. Federal agencies often need to procure technology through approved contract vehicles rather than through standard commercial buying processes. SEWP VI gives agencies a recognized path to evaluate and purchase eligible technology solutions from approved awardees.

Zayo’s SEWP VI Prime Awardee status gives federal customers a streamlined path to access Zayo solutions across its portfolio, including:

Reliable High-Performance Connectivity Solutions, Including Data Center Interconnection

Secure and Scalable Private Networks

Custom Wavelength Connectivity

Secure High-Speed Cloud Connectivity

Secure Network from Edge to Core to Cloud

Cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Solutions

Federal agencies, procurement teams and partners interested in learning more about Zayo’s extensive experience in government network modernization can visit https://www.zayo.com/industries/public-sector/us-federal-government/.

About Zayo

Zayo provides the high-performance network infrastructure federal agencies need to modernize legacy systems, connect cloud and data center environments, strengthen resilience, and support mission-critical operations. Zayo designs, builds, owns, and operates a network spanning 32 million fiber miles and 224,000 route miles across North America and connecting more than 400 markets globally. With dense long-haul and metro fiber, private connectivity, managed services, and edge-to-core-to-cloud solutions, Zayo helps government organizations build reliable, scalable network foundations for secure communications, agile IT delivery, and data-intensive digital missions. Discover more at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn.