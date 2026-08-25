Christianbook Announces Strategic Partnership with Staples to Speed Order Delivery Nationwide

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Christianbook and Staples announced today a strategic partnership to bring faster order delivery speeds to Christianbook customers nationwide by integrating Christianbook fulfillment operations into Staples’ La Vergne, Tennessee, logistics facility.

Just in time for Homeschool season, this partnership brings Christianbook’s vast assortment of Books, Homeschool Curricula, Bibles, Gifts, and Church Supplies into Staples’ world-class purpose-built facility.

“We have always prided ourselves on fast and efficient service to get orders into our customers’ hands as quickly as possible,” said Julian Santos, Senior Vice President, Operations for Christianbook. “Our partnership with Staples now brings our warehouse and logistics even closer to so many of our customers nationwide, allowing us to deliver even faster and ensure that our Homeschool parents, Church leaders, and other customers have what they need when they need it.”

In addition to warehousing and fulfillment, Christianbook will also be moving its robust Personalization capabilities to Tennessee, allowing books, Bibles, blankets, pillows, and thousands of other gifts and products to be personalized with a name, church or school logo, or phrase to make every purchase meet every customer’s unique needs.

“Staples is proud to partner with Christianbook to support their continued commitment to customer service,” said Ryan Hanson, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Staples. “Combining Christianbook's trusted brand and product expertise with Staples' logistics capabilities creates a strong foundation to deliver faster fulfillment and a seamless experience for customers nationwide.”

About Christianbook

For 48 years, Christianbook has been helping people minister, homeschool, and grow in faith and purpose. What began as a small family endeavor has become a trusted resource for individuals, families, churches, ministries, and schools across the country. At Christianbook, “Everything Christian for Less” is more than a tagline—it's our commitment to providing exceptional value so more people can access the resources they need to grow in faith, serve others, and live out their calling. We are proud to support pastors, ministry leaders, churches, and homeschool families with trusted resources, personalized service, and programs like GiveBack that help organizations and families make the most of their budgets.

About Staples

For 40 years, Staples has been a trusted leader in workplace and classroom solutions, serving millions of customers from small businesses and entrepreneurs to remote workers, parents, teachers and students. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and convenient services, including print, travel, tech, shipping and recycling, all supported by a dedicated team of experts committed to making your day easier. With its Easy Rewards™ program, Staples also helps customers earn points every time they shop. Staples also offers fast, reliable delivery options, with next-day service available to over 98% of the U.S. on qualifying orders. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates throughout North America via e-commerce and more than 900 retail stores. To learn more, visit your local U.S. Staples store, download the Staples app, explore Staples.com or follow @Staples on social media.