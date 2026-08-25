KERV.ai Expands Global Partnership with LG Ad Solutions, Bringing Interactive CTV Experiences to New International Markets

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KERV.ai, the leader in video analysis, performance, and monetization, today announced the global expansion of its partnership with LG Ad Solutions, extending KERV.ai's full suite of interactive and commerce-enabled Connected TV (CTV) advertising technology across LG’s premium streaming inventory in Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Following the companies' successful collaboration in the U.S., advertisers in these new markets will be able to activate more consistent, contextually relevant campaigns while delivering more engaging, outcomes-driven advertising experiences across LG Ad Solutions' premium streaming inventory.

The expansion also advances KERV.ai’s broader interoperable ecosystem, connecting premium supply, AI-powered contextual intelligence, dynamic creative, and commerce experiences across leading publishers and platforms.

"The future of premium video lies in an ecosystem where content, creativity, and commerce work seamlessly together," said Brad Quinn, SVP of Strategy & Growth at KERV.ai. "Our expanded partnership with LG Ad Solutions is an important step toward that vision, extending interactive and commerce-enabled advertising across premium streaming markets globally. Together, we're helping brands and media owners deliver more engaging experiences that create value for viewers around the world."

Consumers are increasingly responding to advertising that feels relevant to the content they're watching. According to KERV.ai’s research with Growthing and Dynata, 43% of viewers say they would shop products featured in content if they were directly related to what they were watching, and 48% say they would take action when the advertising was relevant to the content on screen. As audiences increasingly expect seamless, additive advertising rather than interruptive, brands are seeking solutions that effortlessly connect inspiration with intent.

“LG Ad Solutions operates with a global perspective, and extending our capabilities across international markets is central to how we continue evolving our business,” said Esther Maguire, Head of Product Marketing & Strategy at LG Ad Solutions. “Together with KERV.ai, we are bringing innovative, premium CTV experiences to more brands and viewers around the world, while creating solutions that reflect the needs and opportunities of each market.”

The expanded partnership with LG Ad Solutions underscores KERV.ai's vision of powering contextually relevant, creative commerce across an interoperable ecosystem of premium video environments. By connecting direct publishers, streaming platforms, DSPs, SSPs, agencies, retailers, and brands through AI-powered contextual intelligence, interactive creative, and commerce activation, KERV.ai is enabling more personalized, engaging advertising experiences that help brands and media owners connect with audiences in ways that feel natural, relevant, and additive to the viewing experience.

About KERV.ai

KERV.ai is a leader in AI-powered video analysis, performance and monetization. Using patented recognition and correlation technology, our pixel-edge technology captures metadata across every frame in any video, allowing us to identify, analyze and match objects with contextually relevant advertising experiences. These immersive and shoppable solutions empower consumers to learn, explore, and transact through dynamic video, creating deeper relationships and real business outcomes for the world’s leading brands and publishers.

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions, incorporated as Alphonso Inc., is a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, driven by our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With a vast network of award-winning LG Smart TVs worldwide, we offer advertisers and content creators broad reach and targeted engagement on the largest screen in the home.