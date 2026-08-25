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AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of New Providence Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of New Providence Life Insurance Company (New Providence Life) (Nassau, Bahamas). At the time of the withdrawal, the Credit Ratings (ratings) outlooks were stable.

AM Best’s procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, in this case, a final rating opinion could not be provided due to a lack of sufficient updated financial information and strategy for this entity post-acquisition.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Jaime Quito
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2460
jaime.quito@ambest.com

Joseph Zazzera
Director
+1 908 882 2442
jospeh.zazzera@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc.

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Jaime Quito
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2460
jaime.quito@ambest.com

Joseph Zazzera
Director
+1 908 882 2442
jospeh.zazzera@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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