Hyundai Translead Strengthens Commercial Vehicle Network with Range Zero Emissions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyundai Translead today announced the addition of Range Zero Emissions to its authorized commercial vehicle dealer network, expanding customer access to Hyundai Motor's XCIENT Fuel Cell truck and further strengthening its commitment to advancing hydrogen mobility in North America.

Range Zero Emissions, the nation’s largest multi-OEM commercial EV distribution platform, helps fleets transition to zero-emissions transportation by bringing vehicles, infrastructure, financing, incentive expertise, service and support together under one roof. Range helps customers evaluate technologies based on their operational needs and provides the expertise and support needed to confidently deploy and operate zero-emission fleets. Through its Fife, Washington flagship showroom and service center, Range will primarily support XCIENT Fuel Cell customers throughout Washington, with additional opportunities across the broader Pacific Northwest region.

“Hyundai has established XCIENT Fuel Cell as an important offering in the zero-emission commercial vehicle market, and we’re proud to bring it into the Range portfolio,” said Johannes Ariens, CEO of Range Zero Emissions. “We see significant potential for hydrogen in commercial transportation and look forward to expanding awareness and adoption of the technology across the Pacific Northwest.”

This relationship further advances Hyundai Translead’s commitment to building a network of knowledgeable partners equipped to provide customers with the expertise, resources, and support needed throughout the ownership experience. As momentum for hydrogen-powered transportation grows, including recent XCIENT Fuel Cell truck expansion efforts in California, Hyundai Translead continues to expand its customer support network. By partnering with industry leaders with a shared focus on customer success, Hyundai Translead is helping fleets move toward a sustainable future.

“Every fleet's journey is unique, shaped by its operations, goals, and priorities,” said Sean Kenney, CEO of Hyundai Translead. “Working with Range Zero Emissions helps bring valuable industry knowledge and regional insight closer to customers. We look forward to supporting fleets together with transportation solutions that align with their needs.”

About Range Zero Emissions

Range Zero Emissions is the nation’s largest multi-OEM commercial EV distribution platform, helping businesses accelerate the transition to zero-emissions transportation. As an independent partner, Range simplifies fleet electrification by bringing the entire commercial EV ecosystem under one roof. Customers gain access to the industry’s leading commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, along with the infrastructure, financing, incentive expertise, service, and support needed to confidently deploy and operate zero-emissions fleets. Backed by Ziegler Companies’ more than 100 years of transportation and equipment expertise, Range combines national reach with trusted industry leadership to accelerate the adoption of commercial electric mobility.

About Hyundai Translead

Hyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America, producing dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies, and dollies. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, and wholly owned by Hyundai Motor Company, the company leverages advanced engineering and manufacturing to deliver advanced transportation solutions. In addition to its manufacturing leadership, Hyundai Translead is also the exclusive distributor of Hyundai Motors’ XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in North America, a sustainable solution designed to expand fleet options and support zero-tailpipe emission logistics. To learn more, visit: www.hyundaitranslead.com