Rescale Expands Cloud Ecosystem with CoreWeave for Engineering and AI Workloads

LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced Rescale, the digital engineering platform for the AI era, will expand its cloud ecosystem to CoreWeave Cloud to support AI and simulation workloads powering next-generation product development. With CoreWeave’s purpose-built AI cloud, Rescale customers across aerospace, automotive, energy, life sciences, and manufacturing can run demanding simulations and AI workloads at the speed and scale their breakthrough engineering requires.

Rescale’s digital engineering platform unifies the compute infrastructure, simulation software, and AI capabilities that R&D and engineering teams depend on to bring breakthrough products to market faster. Through integration with CoreWeave Kubernetes Service (CKS), Rescale customers can seamlessly access an AI cloud platform optimized for generative AI and HPC workloads. CKS enables scalable, containerized orchestration with high-performance networking and storage, allowing engineering teams to run distributed simulations and AI models efficiently without managing underlying infrastructure.

“As Rescale customers move deeper into AI physics and agentic engineering workflows, the compute demands are fundamentally different from traditional simulation,” said John Moonshower, chief revenue officer at Rescale. “CoreWeave’s AI cloud platform is purpose-built for those workloads, and this collaboration ensures engineers on the Rescale platform have the infrastructure to match.”

“The engineers using Rescale are running some of the most demanding simulations in the world,” said Jon Jones, chief revenue officer at CoreWeave. “Rescale gives its customers access to CoreWeave’s AI-optimized cloud services with the performance and flexibility their engineering workloads demand. That’s what CoreWeave is built to deliver.”

CoreWeave’s AI cloud platform delivers industry-leading performance and efficiency through an end-to-end technology stack optimized for modern AI and HPC workloads. Its platform is trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, and is designed to support the full lifecycle of AI development, from experimentation and training to production inference and large-scale simulation.

CoreWeave’s technology team consistently sets new standards for performance, demonstrated by industry-leading MLPerf benchmark results and its position as the only AI cloud to earn top platinum rankings in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, the definitive rating system for AI cloud performance, efficiency, and reliability.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com

About Rescale

Rescale is the digital engineering platform for the AI era. The R&D and engineering teams shaping the future trust the Rescale platform to accelerate innovation. Rescale integrates agentic digital engineering, AI physics, advanced modeling and simulation, and intelligent HPC solutions on a single platform to unify product data, automate workflows, optimize HPC resources, and bring breakthroughs to market faster.

For more information, visit rescale.com.