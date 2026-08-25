PureEHS and NAOHP Partner as SYSTOC Enters a New Era of Modernization

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PureEHS and National Association of Occupational Health Professionals (NAOHP) today announced their partnership to help bring better technology solutions to occupational health clinics. PureEHS and NAOHP will work together with NAOHP members and to solve the needs of the occupational health community.

The partnership comes as SYSTOC, the longtime leading occupational health clinic solution now owned by PureEHS, undergoes a significant modernization, with a major release slated for Q1 2027. NAOHP and its OccNation community will have an active voice in shaping the roadmap.

"We could not be more excited to be partnering with NAOHP. SYSTOC has been part of occupational health clinics’ daily workflow for decades, and this is the moment to bring that history into a new era. Partnering with NAOHP gives us a direct line to the people running these programs, and we can't wait to bring the SYSTOC modernization to life with our customers helping shape it every step of the way," said Shellie Vornhagen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at PureEHS.

"We're thrilled to have PureEHS back as a partner. SYSTOC has been part of this community for a long time, and it's exciting to see where it's headed next. This partnership gives our members direct access to the team building the product, and a real voice in where it goes," said Dr. Larry Earl, President and CEO of NAOHP.

The partnership will have its first public moment at NAOHP's Virtual Conference, September 17-18, 2026, where PureEHS will give clinic teams an early, direct opportunity to hear what's ahead and help shape it before the Q1 2027 release.

About PureEHS

PureEHS is workforce health and safety software built around the worker. Bringing together PureOHS, SYSTOC, and PureSafety, the company gives employers and occupational health clinics the tools to ensure every worker is trained, medically cleared, and ready for the job, with a complete, connected record that follows them throughout their career. PureEHS serves safety-critical industries including healthcare, manufacturing, construction, energy, and transportation. Learn more at pureehs.com.

About NAOHP

The National Association of Occupational Health Professionals (NAOHP), founded in the early 1980s, has spent over 35 years supporting provider-based occupational health programs and professionals. NAOHP helps healthcare providers build strategic partnerships with employers and advance genuine healthcare cost management and individual health maintenance. The association offers membership benefits, certifications, consulting services, an annual conference, and continuing education resources to help members build and enhance successful occupational health programs. NAOHP is led by President and CEO Dr. Larry Earl, an occupational medicine physician with over 40 years of experience. Learn more at naohp.com.