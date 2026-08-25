VanEck Enters Defined Outcome Space with Its First Buffer ETF, JULV

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VanEck today launched the VanEck U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (JULV), which is designed to provide investors with exposure to the potential upside of the U.S. equity market, up to a predetermined cap, with a built-in buffer against initial losses over an annual outcome period.

“We’re very excited to make our entry to the buffered ETF category with JULV and equally as thrilled to be working with Lido Advisors," Ed Lopez, Managing Director, Head of Product Management with VanEck. Share

Volatility is the price of admission for long-term equity returns, but it’s also the reason many investors sell at the wrong time. Buffer ETFs help make a market downturn easier to sit through by defining, in advance, how much downside an investor is willing to accept and how much upside they can capture over a set period. With market uncertainty elevated and demand for defined outcome strategies growing, VanEck is entering the buffered ETF space with a strategy designed to help investors stay invested.

JULV is an actively managed ETF subadvised by Lido Advisors, an independent investment advisory firm with more than $46 billion in regulatory assets under management (RAUM) and over a decade of experience managing option strategies in client portfolios, having overseen billions of dollars in defined outcomes solutions. The fund’s approach is designed to provide returns tied to the price performance of the S&P 500, via FLEX options on the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering against the first 20%1 of losses over an approximately one-year outcome period that resets each July.

As a defined outcome strategy, the Fund is designed to deliver a known range of potential results, a buffer on the downside and a cap on the upside, for investors who hold shares for the full outcome period.

“Most investors understand that staying invested is one of the keys to long-term investment success, but remaining invested in periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty is easier said than done,” said Ed Lopez, Managing Director, Head of Product Management with VanEck. “We’re very excited to make our entry to the buffered ETF category with JULV and equally as thrilled to be working with Lido Advisors, a team that brings deep expertise in building these types of strategies and putting them to work for their own clients.”

VanEck and Lido expect to introduce additional buffered ETFs over time, each pursuing the same investment objective while offering different outcome periods, providing flexibility for investors and advisors as they seek to incorporate defined outcome strategies into various portfolios.

“We've spent years building expertise in defined outcome strategies, and teaming up with VanEck lets us put that experience to work for a whole new universe of investors,” said Jeff Garden, Chief Investment Officer of Lido Advisors. “Markets today ask a lot of investors, and staying disciplined is just as important as staying invested. This is exactly where we believe buffer ETFs can be additive to a portfolio. JULV, and the suite we're building with VanEck, sit between cash, bonds, and unhedged equities, giving investors a real way to manage downside risk, stay meaningfully in the market, and help keep their footing through periods of significant volatility.”

For JULV, VanEck will regularly publish a range of key updates and data points, including the initial cap and buffer; daily updated values, including the remaining cap; the remaining buffer; how far the fund can fall before the buffer begins; and the number of days left in the period.

VanEck has an established history of identifying structural shifts early and bringing differentiated investment solutions to market. With the launch of JULV, VanEck enters the defined outcome space, offering investors a new way to navigate equity market uncertainty with greater confidence.

For more information on JULV, including holdings, risks and performance information, please visit: vaneck.com/julv. The VanEck team also provides regular updates and research insights on its website.

1 The Fund’s 20% buffer is measured before fees and expenses; the Fund's 0.50% management fee and any other fund expenses reduce it, so a shareholder's actual buffer over an Outcome Period is less than 20%. Losses beyond the 20% are borne by the investor on a one-to-one basis, so a 30% decline would translate to roughly a 10% loss for the fund. The buffer is a target, not a guarantee. Expand

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of July 31, 2026, VanEck managed approximately $225.7 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a national, independent, SEC-registered investment adviser. Named a Barron's 2025 Top 100 RIA Firm and a Forbes 2025 Top RIA Firm, Lido manages more than $46 billion in regulatory assets under management for entrepreneurs, executives, and multigenerational families whose needs have grown in complexity alongside their wealth. As fiduciaries, the firm helps clients navigate nuanced, interconnected decisions with objective advice across investment management, financial planning, tax, and estate planning. Its integrated platform, Lido One, brings together credentialed specialists in these disciplines, helping ensure that each recommendation reflects the client's full financial picture. For more information, visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms: Rankings developed by Barron's using proprietary algorithms. Awarded 09/12/25 for data as of 06/30/25. Forbes America's Top RIA Firms: Rankings developed by SHOOK Research using proprietary algorithms. Awarded 10/01/25 for data as of 03/31/25. Lido paid no application fee for consideration for any of the previous. Ratings, rankings and awards shown herein may not be indicative of Lido's investment performance, or any future investment performance or accomplishments. Lido has sourced these ratings, rankings and awards from third party providers. Lido has not solicited or paid for any of these ratings, rankings and awards. However, Lido does pay for licensing rights to use associated logos, badges, and ranking references in its marketing materials. The rating, ranking or award may not be representative of any client's individual experience. Please see the General Disclosure pages for more information and the full methodology information: https://www.lidoadvisors.com/disclosures.

General Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

The Fund seeks to provide a buffer against the first portion of Underlying ETF losses and a cap on upside returns, but there is no guarantee these outcomes will be achieved, and an investor may lose their entire investment. Investors who purchase or sell Shares during an Outcome Period, rather than holding for the entire period, may experience returns very different from those the Fund seeks to provide.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Fund's defined outcome strategy, FLEX Options, option contracts, derivatives, clearing member default, counterparty, underlying ETF, correlation, concentration, investment objective, liquidity, market, tax, investing in ETFs, active management, sub-adviser, affiliated fund investment, operational, authorized participant concentration, new fund, cash transactions, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, fund shares trading, premium/discount, liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and valuation risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. The Fund's defined outcome strategy may entail other risks, such as buffered loss, capped upside return, outcome period, upside participation and cap change risks. Underlying ETFs may entail other risks, such as equity securities, information technology sector and large-capitalization companies risks.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2026 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC’s indices please visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

The S&P 500® Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks covering industrial, utility, financial and transportation sector; as an Index, it is unmanaged and is not a security in which investments can be made.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

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