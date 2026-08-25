InPipe Energy and BluePath Finance Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Water and Industrial Energy Resilience Nationwide

PORTLAND, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InPipe Energy Inc., a U.S.-based renewable energy and smart water infrastructure company, and BluePath Finance, Inc., a leading financier of sustainable infrastructure, today announced a strategic collaboration designed to help address the capital barrier that has historically slowed clean energy adoption across America’s water systems.

“This collaboration lets us bring the benefits of the HydroXS to far more communities and industries than we could reach on our own,” said Gregg Semler, CEO and Founder of InPipe Energy. Share

Under the collaboration, BluePath expects to own qualifying InPipe-sourced distributed hydropower systems and to serve as the power provider to host customers under power purchase agreements (“PPAs”) and similar project-finance structures. The parties have identified a potential pipeline that they believe could represent up to $200 million of investment over the next five years.

Turning Water Infrastructure Into a Source of Clean, Low-Cost Power

InPipe’s patented HydroXS energy recovery system converts water flowing through pipelines into reliable, low-cost hydropower electricity without dams, new construction, or disruption to water delivery.

InPipe CEO Gregg Semler has described the approach as akin to “an oil well, but instead of drilling into oil pipelines, the HydroXS taps into water pipelines and generates renewable energy.” InPipe describes the HydroXS as a predictable, dispatchable power source for water utilities, agricultural operations, and other water-intensive industries facing rising electricity costs, aging infrastructure, and mounting regulatory expectations around decarbonization and resilience.

BluePath brings a financing model purpose-built to help address the capital hurdle that has traditionally kept this class of technology out of reach for many public and industrial customers. As a financier that funds, owns, and operates distributed energy infrastructure, BluePath enables water agencies and industrial operators to adopt HydroXS with little to no upfront capital expense.

Meeting a Growing Demand for New Sources of Electricity

For InPipe, the collaboration is designed to address one of the biggest obstacles standing between a new energy resource and nationwide scale: customer capital budgets. Electricity costs are often among the largest operating costs for these industries, and electricity prices have, in recent years, risen faster than the overall rate of inflation. Many water utilities, agricultural operators, and industrial water users want to reduce energy costs and improve resilience but are constrained by capital planning and budget cycles that can take years to clear. By pairing InPipe’s turnkey HydroXS energy recovery system with BluePath’s PPA and Energy-as-a-Service financing model, water agencies and industrial customers can integrate on-site clean power generation as an operating expense rather than a capital purchase, which can shorten adoption timelines and help meet growing demand for new sources of electricity.

“This collaboration lets us bring the benefits of the HydroXS to far more communities and industries than we could reach on our own,” said Gregg Semler, CEO and Founder of InPipe Energy. “Water utilities and water-intensive industries across the country are under pressure from rising energy costs and increasing demands for resilience and decarbonization. Removing the upfront capital barrier means we can move faster to convert existing infrastructure into a source of low-cost, reliable power.”

“BluePath was built to unlock exactly this kind of opportunity — distributed energy technology that can be deployed at scale once it is matched with the right financing structure,” said Warren Jones, CEO of BluePath Finance. “We are excited to help bring the HydroXS to water utilities and industrial operators nationwide.”

About InPipe Energy

InPipe Energy is a U.S.-based renewable energy and smart water infrastructure company. Its patented, modular HydroXS energy recovery system converts water flowing in pipelines into hydropower, the lowest cost source of renewable energy. Built for rapid deployment and scalability, the HydroXS is a proven, US-made energy resource supporting water utilities, agricultural facilities and industries concerned about rising energy costs and saving water, With the HydroXS in place, water intensive industries are more efficient, secure and resilient. Learn more at www.inpipeenergy.com

About BluePath Finance

BluePath Finance is a leading owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure, funding distributed energy projects including distributed and community solar, behind-the-meter batteries, microgrids, and EV infrastructure. BluePath works with market-leading ESCOs, EPCs, and developers, who source, construct, and maintain projects, while BluePath funds, owns, and operates them, providing public entities, commercial, and industrial customers with efficient financing through PPAs, energy-as-a-service, and similar structures. Learn more at www.bluepathfinance.com

Note Regarding the Relationship of the Parties and Forward-Looking Statements

InPipe Energy and BluePath Finance are independent companies. Nothing in this release creates, or is intended to create, a partnership, joint venture, agency, or fiduciary relationship between them, and neither party has authority to bind, incur obligations on behalf of, or make representations for the other. This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential project deployment and investment volumes, which are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ.