Cree LED and Nanolumens Enter Settlement and Limited License Agreement

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cree LED®, a Penguin Solutions brand (Nasdaq: PENG), and Nanolumens today announced that they have entered into a mutually beneficial patent cross-license agreement that resolves a patent infringement dispute involving Cree LED’s patents related to LED components commonly used in LED displays.

Cree LED and Nanolumens are firmly committed to protecting their intellectual property as part of their broader mission to drive innovation in LED display technology. As U.S.-based industry leaders with significant investments in research, development, and product quality, Cree LED and Nanolumens actively monitor the global market to identify and address unauthorized use of their patented technologies. This vigilance spans the entire value chain, from manufacturers and suppliers to specifiers and end users, ensuring that Cree LED’s and Nanolumens’ innovations remain protected and that their customers can rely on the integrity and performance of each company’s industry-leading solutions.

Cree LED is a registered trademark of CreeLED, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Cree LED

Cree LED, a Penguin Solutions brand, offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. With more than 35 years of innovation, our strong IP portfolio and unique business model are designed to support supply chain continuity. We deliver best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, portable lighting, horticulture, specialty lighting and video screens. For more information, visit cree-led.com.

About Nanolumens

Nanolumens is a U.S.-based LED display design and manufacturing company known for delivering custom, high-performance digital display solutions for mission-critical, commercial, educational, government, sports, and entertainment environments. With a long-standing commitment to innovation, engineering excellence, and intellectual property protection, Nanolumens develops durable, immersive display technologies—including its pioneering True Curve™ technology—that help customers transform physical spaces and create memorable visual experiences. The company’s patent portfolio and continued investment in advanced LED display solutions reflect its focus on quality, reliability, and responsible innovation across the digital display industry. For more information, visit nanolumens.com.