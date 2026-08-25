Big Happy Partners with Veridooh to Bring Independent Verified CPM to Digital Out of Home

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Happy, the creative-first, performance-powered adtech platform, today announced a partnership with Veridooh, the award-winning global leader in 100% independent out of home (OOH) verification. The partnership brings independent verification to Big Happy's digital out of home (DOOH) campaigns, giving advertisers the same accountability they expect from digital and mobile advertising.

Big Happy is Veridooh’s first partner to transact using independently verified delivery data and will offer a Verified CPM (vCPM) option for DOOH campaigns. Advertisers can continue buying on a standard CPM or choose premium vCPM pricing, paying only for plays and impressions independently verified as valid.

“Independent verification has been standard across digital advertising for years, and DOOH deserves the same level of accountability,” said Gabby Stoller, Chief Revenue Officer at Big Happy. “Now we are bringing that standard to Big Happy’s 3D creative in DOOH. Our creative is built to be immersive, memorable, and available programmatically, and brands should know whether it was delivered as intended. By partnering with Veridooh to launch a vCPM offering, we can give advertisers the option to pay only for valid, independently verified impressions. That prevents wasted ad spend, maximizes ROI, and helps DOOH earn a bigger seat at the table.”

As part of the partnership, Big Happy will also have full access to Veridooh’s programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) product suite, including Verification, Collaborate, Insights, and Intelligence. The suite gives Big Happy an independent data layer across campaign planning, activation, and measurement, extending beyond post-campaign reporting.

As DOOH takes on a larger role in digital media plans, programmatic buyers increasingly expect the independent verification available across other channels. Veridooh provides Big Happy and its clients visibility into valid and invalid plays and impressions, helping them protect their investment in 3D creative, reduce waste, and improve in-flight and future campaigns.

“Consumers today expect transparency everywhere they shop, and we believe advertising should be held to that same standard,” said Emily Tobias, Director of Media Strategy at Poppi. “Independent verification gives us a clearer picture of how our media dollars are working, which helps us invest more confidently in the channels and creative that connect with our audience.”

“Through our partnership, Big Happy can now offer verified plays and impressions as a new way to transact their programmatic DOOH buys.” said Mo Moubayed, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Veridooh. “This is pioneering within the industry as clients will now have the confidence that they will only pay for what is verified. Ultimately, it will increase campaign effectiveness and brand confidence in their programmatic OOH investment.”

The vCPM option will be available across Big Happy’s U.S. DOOH campaigns. To learn more, visit BigHappy.co.

About Big Happy:

Big Happy reimagines advertising by putting creative at its core, consistently delivering the KPIs that matter most. The Big Happy team crafts cinematic, story-driven omnichannel ad experiences that engage consumers and move them to act. Their unique blend of cutting-edge ad technologies, combined with a premium publisher network, results in ad units that deliver 14x higher brand recall and 4x more product interest. Trusted by Fortune 500 brands, Big Happy’s end-to-end platform offers faster turnaround for custom creatives, with audience precision, scale, & performance. That's why brands keep coming back, campaign after campaign. Visit www.BigHappy.co to learn more.

About Veridooh

Veridooh is the award-winning global leader in independent out-of-home (OOH) verification. With its proprietary SmartCreative™ technology, Veridooh independently tracks, measures and verifies the performance of OOH advertising campaigns. Veridooh is the preferred independent verification partner for Omnicom Group and WPP Media in Australia. Clients include global brands such as Google, Amazon, Mercedes, Pepsi, Unilever, Sony and McDonald’s. The adtech leader raised Series A funding in 2022 and won several awards, including Platform/Tech Partner of the Year at The Drum Awards 2025.

Veridooh was founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed and Jeremy Yang. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Veridooh has offices in London and New York.