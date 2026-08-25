Nacha Announces Finastra as a Preferred Partner for ACH Experience, ISO 20022, and Risk and Fraud Prevention

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha today welcomed Finastra as a Nacha Preferred Partner for ACH Experience, ISO 20022, and Risk and Fraud Prevention.

Finastra’s modern ACH solutions, Global PAYplus and Payments To Go, enable financial institutions to transition from traditional, batch processing to a scalable, resilient, and more adaptive operating model. Finastra’s cloud-native payments platform is designed to support the growing volume and velocity of ACH transactions, including the continued expansion of Same Day ACH, while maintaining high levels of operational control and reliability.

“The ACH Network, including Same Day ACH, continues to show great strength, as we saw in the first half of 2026, and Nacha believes there is much room for growth,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “Nacha is delighted to welcome Finastra as a Preferred Partner.”

“We’re proud to be a Nacha Preferred Partner, which reflects our commitment to helping financial institutions modernize one of the most important parts of the U.S. payments system,” said Barry Rodrigues, EVP Payments, Finastra. “As ACH volumes and use cases grow, and expectations for seamless integration and resilience increase, financial institutions need solutions that help them scale, automate processes and adapt with confidence. Finastra’s market-leading, modern ACH solutions support these priorities by enabling Same Day ACH, ISO 20022 readiness and alignment with evolving Nacha requirements.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with the Nacha strategy of advancing the ACH Network. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 35.2 billion ACH Network payments made in 2025, valued at $93 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Finastra

Finastra provides the mission-critical software that powers thousands of financial institutions in more than 100 countries - including many of the world's leading banks. Its technology helps financial institutions move money as well as extend and service loans that financial services businesses and consumers rely on every day. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, Finastra combines deep financial services expertise with secure, reliable and scalable technology to help customers modernize operations, accelerate innovation, and grow their businesses in a rapidly evolving industry. Visit Finastra or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.