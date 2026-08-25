BitRipple named Official Communications Acceleration Partner to Aotearoa Ocean Racing for The Ocean Race Atlantic.

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitRipple, a real-time data acceleration and resiliency software company, today became the Official Communications Acceleration Partner to Aotearoa Ocean Racing (AOR) for The Ocean Race Atlantic.

If we can enable safer decision-making and truly real-time experiences under those conditions, that capability extends directly to any operator whose networks are degraded, congested, contested, or one-way. Share

BitRipple provides its LT3 software platform to support the offshore campaign of AOR IMOCA skipper Conrad Colman, accelerating mission-critical data and high-bandwidth media from one of the most challenging environments: ocean racing, far beyond terrestrial networks.

At sea, sailors rely on timely weather and routing data for safety-critical decisions, while rich media is constrained by satellite bandwidth, latency, and long upload cycles. LT3 addresses both, moving data across constrained and variable networks so information arrives faster, more reliably, and with greater fidelity. It is software only: a thin transport layer on existing hardware, beneath existing encryption, with no changes to radios, modems, or terminals.

BitRipple founder and CTO Dr. Michael Luby invented LT codes, the first practical fountain codes, and co-created RaptorQ, the IETF-standard erasure code published as RFC 6330. LT3 is the next generation of fountain-coded accelerated delivery, engineered for real-time operation on lossy, variable, or one-way links.

Onboard, LT3 will accelerate live camera feeds and race telemetry over IP across commercial Starlink terminals, from a platform in constant motion and continuous saltwater exposure. Where offshore content has traditionally been pre-recorded and transmitted hours or days later, this partnership compresses that gap.

“This is about proving what’s possible when data acceleration is applied in the harshest environments,” said Scott Brown, CEO of BitRipple. “Ocean racing pushes communications to their limits. If we can enable safer decision-making and truly real-time experiences under those conditions, that capability extends directly to any operator whose networks are degraded, congested, contested, or one-way.”

“Reliable access to information at sea is fundamental to safety and performance,” said Conrad Colman, AOR skipper. “Offshore racing also deserves to be experienced as it happens. BitRipple lets us rethink what’s possible, from how we receive critical data to how fans and broadcasters connect with life on board.”

Beyond Colman’s IMOCA campaign, the collaboration is a reference model for nearshore and offshore sport, remote and unmanned operations, and satellite and optical links: any setting where data must arrive complete and on time across lossy, intermittent, or one-way networks.