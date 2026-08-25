Aptiv Accelerating Production-Ready Physical AI with Support for NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, today announced it is supporting NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2, to help customers accelerate the deployment of production-ready physical AI and intelligent edge systems. The announcement builds on prior collaboration to support commercially deployable edge AI platforms based on NVIDIA Jetson, including Jetson Thor.

“Physical AI is moving quickly from experimentation to deployment. By supporting NVIDIA, Aptiv can help customers reduce complexity, accelerate development and deploy intelligent edge systems with greater confidence." Share

As customers move from prototype to production, Aptiv delivers the sensing, software, lifecycle support and systems integration expertise needed to help delivery and inspection drones, robotics, and other autonomous systems operate reliably in real-world environments.

“Physical AI is moving quickly from experimentation to deployment, and device manufacturers need partners who can help them scale successfully,” said Jay Bellissimo, Senior Vice President and President, Intelligent Systems, Software and Services, Aptiv. “In addition to powerful compute, this means reliable perception, proven software platforms and the systems expertise required to operate safely and efficiently in dynamic environments. By supporting NVIDIA, Aptiv can help customers reduce complexity, accelerate development and deploy intelligent edge systems with greater confidence.”

Expanding Aptiv’s Role in the Jetson Ecosystem

The NVIDIA Jetson platform supports robotics and edge AI applications, with ecosystem partners expanding these capabilities through additional hardware, software, development tools, and engineering services.

The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2 redefines entry-level edge AI with 2x the inference performance of Jetson Orin Nano in the same compact size and consumes 40% less power at the same performance. Featuring 78 TOPS, 8GB of memory, and an 8-core Arm CPU, it powers a new class of smart delivery and inspection drones, robots, and vision AI systems with a significant leap in AI performance and energy efficiency.

Aptiv will build on the Jetson ecosystem with technologies and services including:

Aptiv PULSE™ , which integrates surround-view camera and ultrashort-range radar to enable reliable 360-degree sensing while helping reduce blind spots, cost and system complexity

, which integrates surround-view camera and ultrashort-range radar to enable reliable 360-degree sensing while helping reduce blind spots, cost and system complexity Aptiv Gen 8 radar , designed to deliver advanced range, resolution, object detection and 4D perception in challenging operating conditions

, designed to deliver advanced range, resolution, object detection and 4D perception in challenging operating conditions Robotics compute solutions running on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2, Orin NX, and AGX Orin

running on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2, Orin NX, and AGX Orin Wind River software and lifecycle support to help customers address long-term maintenance, security monitoring, compliance readiness and production deployment needs

Helping Customers Scale Physical AI

Physical AI solutions must operate in increasingly dynamic environments. To do so they require multimodal perception running on embedded, AI-ready compute for context-aware decision-making. And, as these AI-powered systems increasingly interact with the physical world, predictable real-time performance – as well as the ability to continuously learn and improve fleets of distributed devices – is resulting in the need for more capable software platforms and tools.

Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv’s differentiated portfolio enables these devices and systems to sense, think, act, and be continuously optimized to support the next wave of intelligent applications. At the same time, Aptiv’s global manufacturing scale and resilient, in-region for-region supply chain allows customers to accelerate time to market.

“Developers are building increasingly capable systems on Jetson, but scaling those systems requires a broader production ecosystem,” said Sam Palmisano, Vice President, Global Product Development, Adjacent Markets. “Aptiv brings together sensing, compute, software and services to help customers move from promising demonstrations to reliable, scalable commercial deployments.”

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at Aptiv.com.