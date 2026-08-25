payabl. Teams Up with Visa to Help Merchants Quickly Resolve Disputes and Prevent Costly Chargebacks

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European financial technology provider payabl. has expanded its relationship with Visa to extend access to real-time dispute management tools for merchants across the UK and EU.

"Our collaboration with Visa brings merchants faster resolution, fewer chargebacks, and a better experience for their customers,” said Oleg Stefanets, Chief Risk Officer at payabl. Share

Through the collaboration, payabl. will offer Visa’s Rapid Dispute Resolution (RDR) services, enabling merchants to resolve disputes automatically at the pre-dispute stage and help prevent costly chargebacks before they happen. The solution also helps enhance the customer experience by enabling merchants to issue refunds virtually.

The collaboration strengthens payabl.’s commitment to providing greater control and visibility across the entire payments lifecycle. By integrating Visa’s post-purchase capabilities directly into payabl.one, merchants can manage disputes and oversee RDR activity from the same all-in-one platform they use to handle online and in-person payments, multi-currency business accounts, and payouts.

“In payments, every second counts. Our collaboration with Visa brings merchants faster resolution, fewer chargebacks, and a better experience for their customers,” said Oleg Stefanets, Chief Risk Officer at payabl. “By embedding pre-dispute automation into payabl.one, we’re reducing friction where it matters most: after the sale. Alongside our fraud monitoring capabilities, this helps merchants reduce dispute ratios. It’s another step in our mission to make money flow, giving businesses clarity and control across every transaction.”

“Proactively managing disputes is critical to reducing their impact on merchants’ businesses,” said Dan Parsons, Head of Acceptance Sales, Visa Europe. “Together with payabl., we’re enabling European merchants to automatically address their disputes earlier in a way that minimises disruption and helps build the trust needed to support their long-term growth.”

Visa’s Rapid Dispute Resolution enables merchants to auto-decision pre-disputes in real time, helping lower dispute ratios, improve operational efficiency, and preserve customer trust.

The collaboration aligns with payabl.’s strategic focus on building an intuitive control layer for merchants, combining expertise, transparency, reliability, and control across all stages of the payment flow.

The growing impact of disputes

payabl.’s recent Fraud report1 found chargebacks to now be one of the most common types of fraud impacting businesses over the last year. Overall, 31% of UK-based merchants surveyed said they had been targeted by friendly fraud, while 71% believe that current chargeback rules favour customers and cost businesses money.

This is reflected in broader trends across the payments landscape, with first-party misuse (FPM), or friendly fraud, remaining a top and evolving threat. According to Visa’s 2026 Global ecommerce Payments & Fraud Report2, nearly two-thirds of merchants (64%) reported an increase in FPM over the past year, with one in four citing increases of 25% or more. The operational burden also continues to grow, with the average cost to resolve a single FPM dispute now exceeding $80, rising for the third consecutive year.

At the same time, merchants are under increasing pressure to manage disputes more efficiently. Cost minimisation has rapidly climbed the agenda, with 29% of merchants now citing it as their top fraud management priority, while many expect spending on fraud tools and resources to stay flat or decline.

“Fraud is no longer just something merchants deal with at checkout; it’s increasingly happening after the sale,” said Oleg Stefanets, Chief Risk Officer at payabl. “What we’re seeing is a shift from prevention to management, where teams are spending significant time handling disputes, chargebacks, and claims. By automating decisions earlier in the lifecycle, merchants can reduce dispute volumes, stay within scheme thresholds, and take back control of how money flows.”

To learn how payabl. can help your business resolve disputes faster and reduce chargebacks with Visa Rapid Dispute Resolution, visit our website here.

About payabl.

payabl. is a financial technology provider offering payments and business accounts for businesses of all sizes, enabling companies to accept online and in-person payments, manage multi-currency business accounts, issue virtual and physical cards, and access over 300 local and alternative payment methods. Combining in-house development with strategic partnerships, payabl. delivers secure, compliant, and scalable financial solutions that help businesses optimise operations and expand internationally. The company has offices in London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Limassol, and Vilnius. To learn more, visit: payabl.com.

1 Payabl. Fraud in Europe: Counting the cost for retailers and shoppers, January 2026

2 Visa 2026 Global ecommerce payments & fraud report, March 2026