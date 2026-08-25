Morningstar and PitchBook Help Ground AI with Trusted Investment Intelligence in Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, Expanding Access Across AI Ecosystems

CHICAGO & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, and PitchBook, a Morningstar company and a leading private capital markets intelligence platform, today announced upcoming Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services. Together, Morningstar and PitchBook provide a comprehensive view across public and private markets, helping investors securely access intelligence spanning investment research, fund analysis, company data, transactions, and private capital activity directly within Gemini Enterprise.

The integrations will be available for use by eligible Morningstar and PitchBook subscribers. This includes subscriptions for software products that provide individual MCP integration access, as well as enterprise licensing for clients for MCP use. Share

The MCP integrations coincide with Morningstar and PitchBook joining Google Cloud as launch partners for the preview of Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, part of a series of industry offerings spotlighting AI-powered solutions across verticals. The integrations are expected to be available imminently.

When evaluating investment opportunities, conducting due diligence, monitoring portfolios, researching managers, or analyzing private market activity, professionals increasingly expect trusted intelligence to be available directly within their AI workflows. Through these integrations Morningstar and PitchBook will serve as trusted grounding sources within Gemini Enterprise, helping users access source-attributed investment intelligence while maintaining visibility into the data, research, and analysis behind AI-generated responses.

Learn more about Morningstar’s AI Solutions and PitchBook’s AI capabilities and partnerships.

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At a Glance

Who: Morningstar, PitchBook, Google Cloud

What: MCP integrations with Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services

Where: Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services

Content Types: Investment data, investment research, market intelligence, private market intelligence

Why: To bring trusted, source-attributed investment intelligence into AI-powered workflows

Primary Benefit: Trusted, source-attributed answers

Intended Users: Investors and financial professionals

Availability: Upcoming; expected to be available imminently

Key Differentiator: Grounding in trusted Morningstar and PitchBook content

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What Is Being Announced?

Morningstar and PitchBook are weaving investment intelligence within Google Gemini so eligible subscribers can access trusted information directly within AI-powered workflows. Morningstar provides independent data, research, ratings, and intelligence across public and private markets, helping investors make confident decisions. PitchBook, a Morningstar company, delivers comprehensive private capital markets data and research powered by its AI + HI (Artificial Intelligence + Human Insight) methodology, which combines advanced technology with human oversight to source, structure, and validate information at scale. Together, the integrations can help professionals move from questions to analysis more efficiently while maintaining transparency in the sources behind AI-generated answers.

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What Users Can Do with Morningstar and PitchBook in Gemini

Eligible subscribers will be able to:

Access Morningstar public market investment data, research, analysis, and intelligence directly within Gemini Enterprise

Draw upon PitchBook's private market intelligence on companies, investors, funds, transactions, and market activity

Generate source-attributed research and analysis grounded in Morningstar and PitchBook content

Ask targeted questions about investments, markets, companies, and private capital activity

Incorporate trusted investment intelligence into AI-powered workflows and agentic experiences

Conduct research without switching between multiple applications

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Quotes

Seth Sprinkle, global head of AI platforms strategy and partnerships for Morningstar, said:

"Artificial intelligence is transforming how investors and financial professionals discover, evaluate, and act on information. But the value of AI depends on the quality of the information behind it. By bringing independent research and investment intelligence from Morningstar and PitchBook into Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, we want to help investors access our insights more efficiently, while preserving transparency in the sources behind those answers."

Tom Van Buskirk, executive vice president of Technology and Engineering at PitchBook, said:

"The quality of the data grounding AI has never mattered more. We believe our AI + HI methodology, combining advanced AI with human insight, makes PitchBook a trusted grounding source for enterprise AI. Working with Google to bring that intelligence into Gemini Enterprise lets users ask harder questions and receive answers backed by intelligence from Morningstar and PitchBook."

Satish Thomas, Vice President, Google Cloud, said:

"To deliver real business impact from agentic AI, organizations need seamless access to trusted, domain-specific data. By integrating Morningstar and PitchBook into Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, we are enabling financial professionals to accelerate investment research and make decisions with confidence."

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Why This Matters

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of the investment research process, yet AI systems are only as useful as the information they can access.

For investors and financial professionals, that can create a growing need for:

Verifiable investment data and information

Independent research and analysis

Source attribution and transparency

Seamless integration into daily workflows

These Morningstar and PitchBook integrations aim to help address those needs by providing independent investment intelligence and proprietary public and private market data directly into Gemini.

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Expanding Access to Trusted Intelligence Across AI Ecosystems

This announcement builds on broader efforts across Morningstar and PitchBook to make trusted investment intelligence available across leading AI platforms. The Gemini Enterprise integrations extend access to Morningstar and PitchBook connectors for public and private investment data, research, and market intelligence within one of the industry's leading enterprise AI ecosystems. The launch reinforces its strategy to pair proprietary data and human judgment with the AI platforms increasingly used by investors, dealmakers, and financial professionals.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is being announced?

Morningstar and PitchBook are launching integrations with Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services that will allow eligible subscribers to access public and private market data and investing intelligence directly within Gemini Enterprise.

What is Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services?

Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services is a solution designed to support financial services workflows.

What Morningstar content will be available in Gemini?

Eligible subscribers can access Morningstar investment data, research, ratings, and market insights within Gemini.

What PitchBook content will be available in Gemini?

Eligible subscribers can access PitchBook private market intelligence, including information about companies, investors, funds, deals, and market activity.

Why is source attribution important?

Source attribution can help users understand where information originates, helping to support greater transparency and confidence in AI-assisted research.

Who can use the integrations?

The integrations will be available for use by eligible Morningstar and PitchBook subscribers. This includes subscriptions for software products that provide individual MCP integration access, as well as enterprise licensing for clients for MCP use.

When will the integrations be available?

The integrations are expected to become available imminently.

Why does this matter for investors and financial professionals?

The integrations are designed to help bring investment intelligence directly into AI workflows, and make it easier to access information, conduct research, and make informed decisions.

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About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $375 billion in AUMA as of June 30, 2026. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on X @MorningstarInc.

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations.

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Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or future financial performance. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as “aim,” “designed to,” “will,” "future," "goal," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "prospects," "continue," "strategy," "strive," "would," or the negative thereof, and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from what we expect. For us, these risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to future plans, innovation, growth, capabilities, product enhancements, strategies and vision.

A more complete description of these risks and uncertainties, among others, can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Report on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize, our actual future results and other future events may vary significantly from what we expect. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. You are, however, advised to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects, and about new or additional risks, uncertainties and assumptions in our future filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

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