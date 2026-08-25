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Reveal Partners with Thomson Reuters to Connect Evidence Directly to AI Research and Drafting

Reviewed evidence from Reveal can be brought directly into CoCounsel Legal, putting the matter’s own record to work alongside Westlaw and Practical Law for research, analysis, and drafting.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal, the provider of integrated AI-native platforms spanning the eDiscovery lifecycle, today announced an integration with CoCounsel Legal, Thomson Reuters' AI legal platform, that lets litigation teams pull evidence from Reveal directly into CoCounsel's research, analysis and drafting workflows.

Reveal is one of the first eDiscovery platforms connected to CoCounsel Legal.

Before this integration, teams had no way to bring Reveal documents into CoCounsel Legal without manually exporting and re-uploading them. Syncing documents manually into a separate tool introduces delay and potential risk that AI outputs don’t reflect the current, curated review set.

The integration addresses the disconnect between document analysis and case strategy that has long created a gap between attorneys responsible for developing and arguing a case and the highly technical work of eDiscovery. Essential evidence brought to light in Reveal can now be pulled directly into CoCounsel Legal for reasoning alongside the Westlaw case law database, Thomson Reuters' Practical Law guidance and the organization's own proprietary knowledge, with no manual export required.

“Litigators need to be able to work with the evidence of the matter and the law together, without spending time moving information between disconnected systems. Bringing reviewed evidence from Reveal into CoCounsel Legal helps put the matter’s own record to work alongside Westlaw and Practical Law, giving lawyers richer context for the research, analysis and drafting they are already doing.” Emily Colbert, SVP, CoCounsel Legal

The connection works directly inside CoCounsel Legal. Users select Reveal as a document source, authenticate to their Reveal instance and sync chosen documents without leaving the platform. Documents pull from the user's existing Reveal project structure, so the file set reaching CoCounsel Legal reflects the same permissions and organization already in place.

"Legal AI is only as useful as the material behind it," said Eric Harmon, CEO of Reveal. "CoCounsel Legal brings the authority of Westlaw and Practical Law. This integration brings the other half: the actual evidence of your matter, already reviewed in Reveal, moving directly into that workflow with no manual export. When your reviewed record and your legal authority live in the same place, teams move faster on complex matters without adding headcount or introducing version-control risk."

Announced at ILTACON 2026, Reveal’s integration will be available in October to organizations that hold accounts with both Reveal and CoCounsel Legal. For more information, visit Reveal’s website.

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold, and investigations. Its best-in-class suite of products includes Logikcull, Onna, Reveal Hold, Reveal Enterprise, and Brainspace. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight, helping law firms, corporations, government agencies, and service providers uncover useful information faster. For more, visit revealdata.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Liz Whelan
On behalf of Reveal
Liz@pairpr.ai

Industry:

Reveal

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Contacts

Media Contact
Liz Whelan
On behalf of Reveal
Liz@pairpr.ai

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