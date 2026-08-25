Intapp and Legora partner to deliver governed AI and AI-driven time capture for law firms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries, and Legora, the collaborative AI platform for lawyers, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver governed, AI-native workflows for the world’s leading law firms. The partnership will bring Intapp Walls for AI governance to Legora, while Legora will provide enriched data to Intapp Time for better time entry and profitability insights. This new partnership will establish a foundation for joint agentic innovation spanning the business and practice of law.

Legal and professional services firms need AI that operates within their existing ethical walls and permissions governance while connecting easily to the compliance and time capture platforms they already use. Legora and Intapp are partnering to address both at once.

The partnership spans three areas:

Governed AI through Intapp Walls for AI: Legora will integrate with Intapp Walls for AI so that AI-powered legal work in Legora respects a firm’s ethical walls, confidentiality obligations, and regulatory requirements. This means every workflow on Legora — from legal research and contract review to document drafting, due diligence, and extraction of insights — operates within the access controls defined under Intapp's compliance framework.

Legora will integrate with Intapp Walls for AI so that AI-powered legal work in Legora respects a firm’s ethical walls, confidentiality obligations, and regulatory requirements. This means every workflow on Legora — from legal research and contract review to document drafting, due diligence, and extraction of insights — operates within the access controls defined under Intapp's compliance framework. Automated AI-driven time capture with Intapp Time: A differentiated integration with Intapp Time automatically captures structured usage data from work done in Legora and generates time entries in Intapp Time. Lawyers benefit from highly accurate, AI-driven time capture generated directly from the work they do in Legora, reducing leakage, and administrative burden without changing how they work.

A differentiated integration with Intapp Time automatically captures structured usage data from work done in Legora and generates time entries in Intapp Time. Lawyers benefit from highly accurate, AI-driven time capture generated directly from the work they do in Legora, reducing leakage, and administrative burden without changing how they work. Joint agentic innovation between Legora Agent and Intapp Celeste: The companies will co-innovate on native agentic workflows that combine the capabilities of the Legora Agent with Celeste, Intapp’s expert AI coworker that runs the business of the firm. An initial version will enable mutual customers to trigger Celeste capabilities within Legora, and Legora capabilities within Celeste.

One partnership across the business and practice of law

The partnership is designed for firms that want to scale AI across their organization without compromising on governance or operational rigor. With Intapp Walls for AI, firms can extend the ethical walls and information governance controls they already rely on to every AI interaction in Legora. With Intapp Time, the work lawyers do in Legora can drive accurate, AI-assisted time capture. And through joint agentic innovation via a Legora Agent–Intapp Celeste integration, the two companies intend to bring new governed agentic use cases to market over time.

Availability

Legora and Intapp will deliver the integrations in phases, with further details and availability coming soon to mutual customers.

Supporting quotes

Max Junestrand, Co-founder and CEO, Legora

“Firms want to put AI to work across both the practice of law and the business of law, but never at the expense of the controls their clients rely on. Integrating Legora with Intapp lets them do exactly that. They can deploy AI broadly with the assurance that every step stays within their existing ethical walls and permissions.”

John Hall, Chairman and CEO, Intapp

“Professionals are entrusted with their clients’ most sensitive matters, and that trust has to extend to every tool they use, including AI. Legora’s capabilities for the practice of law complement Intapp Celeste’s agentic solutions for the business of law. By bringing them together with Intapp Walls for AI and Intapp Time, we're helping firms adopt AI that is governed, accountable, and connected to how their business actually runs.”

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Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Intapp’s products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law. Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Intapp's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all.

About Intapp

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries. Intapp’s vertically tailored agentic solutions are built for the specialized workflows, complex relationship networks, and professional compliance requirements of accounting, consulting, investment banking, law, private capital, and real assets firms. By applying Firm AI to core processes and data, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisors drive firm growth, manage compliance, and improve profitability. Learn why the world’s top firms trust Intapp’s industry-specific enterprise solutions at intapp.com.

About Legora

Legora is the agentic operating system for legal work, supporting lawyers in research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by more than 100,000 legal professionals at more than 1,500 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 50 markets.