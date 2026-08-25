France Becomes First Official Participant at Expo 2030 Riyadh

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--France is the first country to officially sign its Participation Contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh, a major milestone in its preparations and growing international momentum. The signing took place on the sidelines of the visit to France by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The agreement formally establishes France’s participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh, providing the framework for its presence throughout the six-month event. It specifies the location and space allocated to the France Pavilion, outlines the Pavilion's theme, and sets out the broad lines of the experience offered to visitors and businesses.

The ceremony in Paris was attended by H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the BIE. The Participation Contract was signed by Talal Al-Marri, Chief Executive Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh, and Jacques Maire, Chairman of the Compagnie Française des Expositions (COFREX).

Commenting on the milestone, Talal Al-Marri, Chief Executive Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh, said: “France becoming the first country to sign its Participation Contract is an important milestone for Expo 2030 Riyadh and a strong demonstration of the momentum behind international participation. France brings a rich history of engagement with World Expos, together with deep expertise across culture, innovation and the creation of compelling visitor experiences. We look forward to working closely with France and COFREX as their plans take shape and to seeing the ambition they bring to Riyadh in 2030. This milestone brings us another step closer to delivering an extraordinary World Expo that will bring the world together at an unprecedented scale in 2030.”

Jacques Maire, Chairman of COFREX, said: “Expo 2030 Riyadh provides an exceptional platform to showcase French creativity, innovation and know-how with audiences from around the world. We are grateful to Expo Riyadh for offering France an exceptional space, both in its location and its scale. Located within the ‘Planet’ district, the Pavilion’s theme is ‘Under One Sky.’ Built around the four elements — sky, earth, fire and water — it has a dual ambition: to offer the public an immersive and meaningful experience, and to allow our businesses to demonstrate their capabilities, particularly in service of protecting the planet and the ecological transition. We will play our part in Expo’s ambition to foster new opportunities for exchange, collaboration and dialogue. We are proud to be part of this global gathering and look forward to contributing fully to its success in Riyadh in 2030.”

The milestone builds on a period of continued progress for Expo 2030 Riyadh, from the recent signing of the See Agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to ongoing site development and operational preparations.

Expo 2030 Riyadh will take place from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031 under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow.” The six-month event is expected to bring together more than 200 official participants and welcome 42 million visits. Through national pavilions, cultural programming, innovation and immersive experiences, Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a global platform for countries and organisations to exchange ideas, build partnerships and explore solutions to shared challenges. Following the event, the site is planned to evolve into a permanent global village, creating a lasting legacy for Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the world.

About Expo 2030 Riyadh

Running from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be among the most ambitious World Expos ever conceived with a 6 million square meter site that will bring together more than 200 official participants and 42 million visits across 5 distinct districts.

Held under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow,” and hosted in Riyadh - a city of action and ambition - Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, shape solutions, and build partnerships that drive real impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. The World Expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations, and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology. Following the six-month event, the site will evolve into a global village, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.expo2030riyadh.sa/en/

About Compagnie Française des Expositions (COFREX)

Founded in January 2018, COFREX is a publicly-owned company and the first permanent structure dedicated to preparing, organising and delivering France's participation in World Expos and International Expositions. Its sustainable approach draws on the experience of previous expositions to ensure optimal organisation, at the best cost and with the lowest possible environmental impact. It is built on a partnership between public and private stakeholders, serving the image and attractiveness of France.

www.cofrex.fr