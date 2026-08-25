OnAsset Intelligence and Organ Recovery Systems Partner to Enhance Organ Transportation and Monitoring

FORT WORTH, Texas & ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnAsset Intelligence, a leading provider of real-time tracking and sensing solutions, and Organ Recovery Systems (ORS), the innovator of the market-leading LifePort® Kidney Transporter, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at significantly improving the safety, efficiency, and visibility of organ transportation.

The SENTRY 600's ability to not only track location but also capture vital physiological and operational data from LifePort Kidney Transporter will empower medical professionals with the real-time information they need to support the best possible outcomes Share

This collaboration integrates OnAsset’s advanced SENTRY 600 FlightSafe® real-time tracking and sensing device with ORS's LifePort Kidney Transporter. LifePort Kidney Transporter is a state-of-the-art medical device for organ preservation and transportation that employs hypothermic machine perfusion to protect donor kidneys during the crucial window of time between organ donation and transplantation.

This integration brings unprecedented real-time monitoring capabilities to organ transportation during the journey from donor to recipient, combining location, condition and chain-of-custody data seamlessly in a single bundled solution. OnAsset’s SENTRY 600 collects critical data from ORS’s LifePort Kidney Transporter, including temperature, renal resistance, flow rate, systolic pressure, diastolic pressure and battery status, providing a holistic view of the preservation status and device location. This comprehensive data is then wirelessly relayed in real time to a custom software platform designed specifically for Organ Recovery Systems, giving clinicians involved in the organ transplant process access to critical information throughout the journey. Transplant teams are provided with immediate actionable insights into the condition of the organ and the performance of the LifePort device throughout the entire transportation journey.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Organ Recovery Systems to bring a new level of transparency and intelligence to organ transplantation," said Adam Crossno, CEO of OnAsset Intelligence. "The SENTRY 600's ability to not only track location but also capture vital physiological and operational data from LifePort Kidney Transporter will empower medical professionals with the real-time information they need to support the best possible outcomes for patients. This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging technology for critical applications where precision and reliability are paramount."

"Our mission at Organ Recovery Systems is to optimize organ preservation and expand transplant opportunities, honoring the gift of donation by giving more patients a second chance at life," said Tom Daulton, CEO of Organ Recovery Systems. "The integration of OnAsset's SENTRY 600 into LifePort Kidney Transporter will support us in further advancing the world of organ preservation. This partnership provides donation and transplant professionals with an invaluable data stream that was previously unavailable, allowing for continuous monitoring of key perfusion parameters and environmental conditions.”

He continued, “This enhanced visibility will undoubtedly lead to greater confidence and control throughout the organ transport process, ultimately benefiting patients awaiting life-saving transplants. OnAsset continues to impress with their products and capabilities, and we are already discussing future innovations we can deliver to the industry together."

About OnAsset Intelligence

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, OnAsset Intelligence Inc. is the global leader in aviation-compliant supply chain tracking and monitoring solutions. OnAsset manufactures wireless devices that monitor all modes of transport including land, sea and air. Products and services include SENTRY and Sentinel wireless hardware, FlexTag smart labels, the OnAsset Insight Visibility Platform, and enterprise API. Its flagship product, SENTRY FlightSafe®, is approved by commercial and cargo operators across the globe.

About Organ Recovery Systems:

Organ Recovery Systems is a global market-leading provider of organ preservation products and services, supporting over 400 transplant programs across 49 countries. In 2025, the company reached 275,000 kidneys protected with LifePort Kidney Transporter since its launch in 2003. Organ Recovery Systems’ proprietary LifePort technology is among a growing family of products and services developed by Organ Recovery Systems to support the Company’s mission of honoring donation as a gift of life, improving outcomes, and helping lower overall costs of care for end-stage organ disease.