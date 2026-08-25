Teledyne FLIR OEM Selected for U.S. Army DUTCH Award to Advance Next-Generation Uncooled Thermal Imaging

GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR OEM, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced it was selected to support the U.S. Army’s Delivering Unmatched Thermal Capability Hastened (DUTCH) initiative, led by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center, to enhance next-generation uncooled thermal infrared (IR) sensing for defense applications.

The DUTCH initiative is focused on strengthening U.S. thermal sensor capabilities. The program will focus on improving uncooled thermal sensor performance while reducing size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C). The initiative also emphasizes scaling these technologies for high-volume production to enable future defense programs. Uncooled thermal sensors are essential technologies for a variety of defense applications, including uncrewed aerial systems, loitering munitions, thermal binoculars, and weapons sights.

Under the award, Teledyne FLIR OEM will further the development of uncooled thermal imaging technologies and apply its system integration expertise to help drive development and demonstration efforts aligned with U.S. Army modernization priorities. The work builds on the company’s continued investment in advanced small-pixel pitch uncooled thermal architectures and recent product innovations that scale integration across defense and uncrewed missions.

“Teledyne FLIR OEM is proud to contribute to the U.S. Army’s efforts to accelerate next-generation uncooled thermal performance while strengthening a secure, resilient domestic industrial base,” said Paul Clayton, President of Teledyne FLIR OEM. “Our ability to deliver state-of-the-art, NDAA-compliant thermal imaging solutions on time and at scale helps reduce program risk and ensure reliable long-term access for critical defense programs, like Drone Dominance.”

The DUTCH initiative aligns with Department of War priorities to strengthen secure microelectronics supply chains and restore domestic manufacturing capacity for mission-critical technologies. Teledyne FLIR OEM’s role builds on its experience as a U.S.-based non-traditional defense contractor providing high-volume manufacturing and system-level integration for uncooled thermal imaging systems, helping expand a scalable, low-risk domestic supply base for infrared components.

“A trusted, scalable, and resilient domestic supply of high-performance thermal imaging camera modules is vital to U.S. national security,” said George Bobb, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne Technologies. “Across Teledyne, we are committed to moving quickly to develop and deliver the critical defense technologies needed by our war fighters.”

To learn more about Teledyne FLIR OEM, visit oem.flir.com.

About Teledyne FLIR OEM

Teledyne FLIR OEM is the world's leading volume manufacturer of ITAR-free and NDAA-compliant infrared (IR) sensor and camera modules. As a vertically integrated supplier, Teledyne FLIR OEM delivers thousands of thermal imaging modules and related software tools daily for defense, automotive, uncrewed, professional, and artificial intelligence applications designed to improve decision support and situational awareness. Teledyne FLIR OEM enables life-changing thermal sensing so the world can do and see more. For more information, please visit oem.flir.com or follow @flir.

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.